William Macy Scared For Wife Felicity Huffman As Her Prison Date Looms Nearer

Felicity Huffman will be reporting to jail on October 25.

It’s already been a couple of weeks since Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman received her sentencing for the college admissions scandal and it’s still one of the hottest topics in the media lately. The actress pleaded guilty to paying Rick Singer, the mastermind of the vast cheating scheme, $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT exam answers corrected. Huffman, who was one of the lesser offenders of this scandal, was sentenced to 14 days in prison for her crime. Now, her husband William Macy is fearful for his wife as her prison date looms closer, according to Fox News.

Huffman has to report to prison on October 25, so she’ll be waiting around for a while before she can get the two weeks over with. Thus, she has time to think about the fate that awaits her and all the challenges and discomfort that will come with it. The actress has not expressed self-pity about her punishment. Instead, she has expressed intense remorse for her crime both publicly and privately. She’s apologized to all those she affected in a negative way by her actions and is trying to make amends within her family.

Macy is reportedly worried mostly about his wife’s mental state considering all she has been through in the past year and all that still awaits her. He’s seen the humiliation and turmoil she’s experienced and “continues to worry about her well-being,” according to inside sources.

“He has seen firsthand how difficult this experience has been on her. He’s been extremely supportive and very protective of her all along the way,” the source continued.

Macy, known for his role as Frank Gallagher in the television show Shameless, has tirelessly stood by his wife throughout this entire ordeal, even as the rest of America was furious with her. He held her hand as she entered and exited the courtroom for her sentencing, his face appearing worried and exhausted.

He even wrote a letter to the judge presiding over his wife’s case, in which he discussed the pain brought upon his family as a result of the scandal and Felicity’s determination to make things right.

Should Felicity Huffman work again in Hollywood? Rumor has it, Hollywood won’t hire the disgraced star after the #collegeadmissionsscandal. ????Do you think she deserves to work again? pic.twitter.com/IxnVXdlnQB — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) September 26, 2019

“Felicity’s only interest now is figuring out how to make amends and help her daughters heal and move on,” he said.

Macy was not charged in connection with the scandal.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Huffman was also sentenced to a year of probation, community service hours, and will be required to pay a $30,000 fine.