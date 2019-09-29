Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Gifted Her Boyfriend, Moneybagg Yo, With A Chain That’s Priced At $ $150K

Megan Thee Stallion recently showed her boyfriend, Moneybagg Yo, just how much she loves and appreciates him in a big way.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper reportedly celebrated Moneybagg Yo’s birthday in a major way. According to TMZ, Megan gifted her boyfriend with a half-heart pendant that is completely decked out in diamonds. The chain reportedly has one half that Moneybagg Yo will wear and one for Megan to wear. The outlet reports that the pieces were created by celebrity jeweler Iceman Nick and cost Megan a pretty penny. The rising star reportedly spent $150,000 for the full package, which includes 20 grams of 14-karat rose gold and 40 carats of VVS diamonds blanketing the pendant.

Megan reportedly gifted Moneybagg Yo with the pendant during a club appearance the couple had together. The couple both shared their piece of the pendant on social media. In his video, the “Dior” singer looked seemingly pleased with his gift, as he was all smiles while showing off the chain online.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Megan and Moneybagg Yo have been an official couple for a short few months. Both rappers are in the beginning stages of their career and are quiet about their relationship on social media, for the most part. The couple does rarely show each other off on their Instagram timelines, which is what Moneybagg Yo did last month. The “Lower Level” rapper shared a steamy photo of him and Megan sharing an intimate moment together. In the photo, Megan was completely spread out on his pool table, looking up at her boyfriend. The post caused major traffic from both of the rappers’ fan groups.

Moneybagg Yo has since deleted the photo.

Y'all so "MAKE A BAG" by me and Moneybaggyo will be on @BETJams tomorrow at 11am EST ‼️‼️‼️s/o to my guy @BigBreezy pic.twitter.com/bbz4NJXMBG — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 20, 2018

While the reported cost of the chain was an expensive piece of jewelry, Megan can definitely afford to splurge. The “Big Ole Freak” rapper currently has three songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Big Ole Freak,” “Hot Girl Summer” featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, and “Cash S–t.” Megan also recently inked a deal with Roc Nation, which she shared on her Instagram page. The rapper has also been on stage at a plethora of award shows and on tour.

Loading...

Not only has Megan and Moneybagg Yo grown closer in their relationship, but the pair is also using their professional skills to grow together. Moneybagg Yo reportedly announced back in August that they will be working on a song together. While the rapper didn’t provide any details about the premise of the song, he reportedly let his fans hear some parts of the song at the time. The song will follow Megan’s latest EP, Fever.