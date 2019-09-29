Bikini Bombshell Hannah Palmer Spreads Legs In Plunging, High-Cut Swimsuit: ‘Baby Blue’

Hannah Palmer is back in a swimsuit. This bikini bombshell seems to make a headline every time she rocks anything fit for the water. Last month, Hannah pretty much blew Instagram’s mind in a pink latex bikini, as The Inquisitr reported. The Maxim model and Bang Energy face might not have been rocking a two-piece today, but her video has likely gotten her fans into just as much of a tizzy.

Hannah’s video today came as another one of her legendary promotions for Bang Energy. The blonde has been promoting the beverage brand over on her Instagram for quite some time, with fans appearing to love the updates, even if they come with a little promotional agenda. In short, if this girl is rocking swimwear on the beach, it looks like everyone’s happy.

Hannah appeared nothing short of sensational today. The Arizona native was rocking a cut-out and plunging bathing suit in a shade of blue that she described in her caption. The swimsuit wasn’t an innocent piece, though. The star’s fierce assets, killer waistline, and super-toned body were all on show via the sexy one-piece. Satin materials afforded a slinky feel as Hannah posed in various positions, with fans seeing the blonde with her legs spread both on and off the shore.

Hannah’s videos are always a hit with her fans. This one managed to rack up more than 21,000 views in the space of just 30 minutes.

Hannah first rose to attention last year when the model was competing to be Maxim‘s 2018 Cover Girl. While Hannah didn’t win, she doesn’t seem to have suffered as a result of not being crowned with the status. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hannah did open up to the magazine about what she would do with the $25,000 winner cash were she lucky enough to win.

“My dream is to open up my own business in the beauty industry that helps homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again! Ever since I read an article about an esthetician using her days off to go and glam up the women at a shelter, I’ve always wanted to do the same. Seeing somebody feel beautiful and confident again when the world keeps knocking them down is just so empowering. As women, I think this is one of the most amazing gifts we could give each other!”

Hannah seems to be going places. The star now boasts over 883,000 Instagram followers, plus a brand partnership with KO Watches as well as Bang Energy.