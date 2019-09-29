Gwen Stefani Rocks Red Jumpsuit & Army Green Jacket While Out Shopping With Son

Gwen Stefani can even make a simple red jumpsuit stand out.

Gwen Stefani is known for her own unique sense of style full of glitter and glam, but she looks just as gorgeous in casual wear. She spent her day on Saturday hanging out with her son Kingston in Los Angeles.

The mother-son duo strolled around The Grove in L.A. doing some shopping, according to The Daily Mail. Stefani looked cool and chic in a red jumpsuit and an army green jacket that was embroidered with colorful flowers. She paired the outfit with checkered Vans slip-on shoes that were comfortable enough for walking. The “Hollaback Girl” singer had an array of rings and necklaces to accent the outfit. She also threw an oversized camouflage bag over her shoulder that she carried around with her.

Gwen Stefani’s blond hair was swept up into a high twisted bun and she wore a pair of round-rimmed sunglasses. Although her eyes were covered up, it appears that she may have had minimal makeup on her face with just a touch of pale lipstick for the outing.

The singer’s handsome 13-year-old son had on a blue shirt and matching blue shorts with a pair of flip flops as he and his mom spent some alone time together.

Gwen’s fashion choices have been spot on as she has been making her rounds on various talk shows before the singing competition began on September 23. One such outfit appeared to be a winner, according to a previous report by The Inquisitr. She recently wore an all-plaid outfit, fishnet stockings, and white cowboy boots. She looked amazing.

The 49-year-old entertainer has had all eyes on her lately as fans have been swooning over her high-profile relationship with country star Blake Shelton. Now that they are both on the current season of The Voice together, they are getting even more attention.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been together almost four years now. They are still going strong with the blond beauty even confessing to Hoda Kotb recently that she feels really lucky and blessed to find love with him. After the hardships that they both faced in their previous relationships, hers with Gavin Rossdale and Blake’s with fellow country singer Miranda Lambert, they found an unexpected attraction between them. The rest is history.

You can see Gwen Stefani and her guy, alongside fellow coaches, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, on NBC’s The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

You can also follow Gwen on her Instagram to see many of her fabulous fashion choices.