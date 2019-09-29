Hannah Brown And Alan Bersten Tease ‘DWTS’ Movie Night Theme On Instagram

James Van Der Beek responded to the photo of Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten by joking about their relationship.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten just dropped a big hint about what the theme will be for their next routine on Dancing with the Stars, and James Van Der Beek had something to say about their photographic clue.

On Sunday, the official Dancing with the Stars Instagram account shared a photo of The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and professional dancer Alan Bersten getting into character for Monday night’s episode of DWTS. It’s Movie Night on the reality dancing competition, which means that all of the couples’ routines will be inspired by popular films.

Hannah and Alan’s snapshot is supposed to be a clue about the movie that they chose for their Rumba. In the image, Hannah is wearing a form-fitting little black dress with triangular cutouts around the neck. It’s not much of a clue, but she also has a pink rosette award ribbon pinned on her chest.

Alan is rocking a sleeveless cop costume that make’s it very obvious that he’s supposed to be a man of the law. In addition to the badge-shaped patch on his chest reading “Police Department,” he’s wearing a police cap, ammo belt, walkie talkie, and aviator sunglasses.

Alan Bersten is posing with his arm casually draped around Hannah Brown’s shoulders, and she’s slightly leaning away from him and giving him a sidelong look as he smiles at her.

One of Hannah Brown’s toughest celebrity competitors on Dancing with the Stars had something to say about her photo with Alan Bersten. According to Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek, it’s just art imitating life.

“Never before has a photo captured a relationship so perfectly,” James wrote, punctuating his observation with three crying laughing emojis.

However, most of the responses to the photo weren’t comments about Hannah and Alan’s relationship dynamic. A majority of them were guesses about the pair’s Movie Night theme, and there were three movies getting mentioned more than most: Miss Congeniality, Magic Mike, and Bridesmaids.

Hannah Brown is a real-life pageant queen, and Sandra Bullock’s FBI character is forced to go undercover as a Miss United States competitor in Miss Congeniality. She develops romantic feelings for a fellow agent in the rom-com.

In Magic Mike, the male stripper characters dress like cops and perform for bachelorette parties, so Alan’s costume was likely inspiring this guess. Hannah’s pink ribbon has writing on it that might say, “The Bride,” but this isn’t the only reason the 2011 movie Bridesmaids was one of the most popular responses to the Instagram post.

In the comedy starring Kristin Wiig and Maya Rudolph, Wilson Phillips makes a surprise cameo to perform their hit song, “Hold On.” According to Gold Derby, this is one of the tunes that a DWTS couple will dance to on Monday night. Kristin Wiig’s love interest in Bridesmaids is also a police officer, so the odds are looking good that Hannah and Alan will be performing a routine inspired by the raunchy flick.

Viewers can see if the Bridesmaids guesses are correct when Dancing with the Stars airs Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.