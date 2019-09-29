Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Curvaceous Body In A Pink Two-Piece Outfit At Houston Concert

Megan Thee Stallion made sure to end her tour with a bang and her Instagram followers are all the way here for it.

The “Cash S–t” rapper posed for the camera in an all-pink, latex two-piece outfit. In the photo, Megan tagged fashion brand Pravana Couture as the creator of the piece. Megan paired the outfit with a clear leather belt by Zana Bayne for her performance. The outfit showed off Megan’s massive cleavage as the top pushed her breasts together. The bottom half of the outfit showed off Megan’s curvaceous thighs as she took the stage in front of the large crowd.

In her caption, Megan revealed that she was going for a Mean Girls theme for her performance attire. She even referred to herself as the “black Regina George,” referring to one of the 2004 film’s main characters. The “Big Ole Freak” rapper also added a gold chain, gold bracelet, and a gold watch to the look. Her long, black hair is pulled away from her face, as she styled her hair in a side part. Megan is also flipping her hair in the second photo. For her makeup, the rapper opted to stick with the pink theme. She has on light pink eyeshadow, dramatic lashes, and a clear lip gloss.

At the time of writing, the photo from Megan received more than 300,000 likes. The photo also received more than 4,000 comments from Megan’s fans.

“These girls can’t compete,” one follower wrote.

“Whew it’s Sunday and you’re really trying to make me sin…” another follower chimed in.

“Texas Barbie,” another follower wrote.

Megan also shared with her 5.5 million followers that she was wrapping up her first tour in her hometown of Houston, Texas. The Inquisitr previously reported that Megan has been on tour over the past month with Meek Mill, YG, DJ Mustard, and Future for the Legendary Nights tour. Not only is this Megan’s first tour, but she is the only female rapper on the show’s roster.

Loading...

Megan’s final tour stop comes less than 24 hours since the rapper was in the Bay Area for Rolling Loud’s annual music festival. According to The Fader, the “Tina Show” singer joined talents like Migos, Young Thug, Future, YG, and Nav as the performers for the event. The festival reportedly lasted two days, beginning on Saturday, September 28 and ending on Sunday, September 29. Viewers who didn’t get to see the performances live reportedly had an opportunity to live stream the show from home.

Fans of Megan Thee Stallion can follow her on Instagram for more updates.