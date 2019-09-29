‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Wows In Snakeskin Heels & Tight Jeans, Admits She’s Got ‘Short Legs’

Chelsea Houska just keeps on wowing. It’s been exactly one week since the Teen Mom 2 star rocked Daisy Dukes and literally drove Instagram wild by kissing husband Cole DeBoer, as The Inquisitr reported. Chelsea is making a headline on her own today, though. The famous redhead has appeared on Instagram in both story mode and some permanent posts backing it all up, with the mother of three solidly acing her fashion.

Earlier today, Chelsea took to her Instagram stories – followers of Chelsea’s social media will know that she’s got a bit of thing going on: Chelsea switches up updates of her kids with selfie videos showcasing her style. It looks like today has brought plenty of the latter.

Chelsea’s looks today included quite a bit. The star was seen rocking some tie-dye tops and cute jackets, although she did seem to have kept her denim game up for a few outfits – Chelsea even admitted that she’d kept the same jeans on as she switched up her tops. One story showed Chelsea looking absolutely sensational in a pair of tight and ripped jeans paired with snakeskin stiletto heels. Images of Chelsea rocking both the jeans and heels are on Lauribelles’ social media – Chelsea acts as an influencer for the brand.

Chelsea did make an admission during her story, though: the jeans were great, she said, but she admitted to feeling that she has “short legs.”

As to anyone checking out Lauribelles’ Instagram, yes, the shoes got featured. Chelsea does seem to have garnered quite the following when it comes to her style – it isn’t all Ugg boots and casual shorts for this fashionista.

Chelsea has been making headlines in the realm of all things brand. While Chelsea and Cole’s collaboration with retailer Itzy Ritzy is still going strong, there’s something new: Chelsea and her man have a new eyewear range, with a snap of the couple rocking their collaboration appearing on Chelsea’s Instagram just two days ago. Of course, the photo likely proved popular by virtue of featuring the three kids – Aubree, Watson, and Layne seem absolutely adored by the MTV franchise’s fans.

An Instagram update made five days ago seemed to come with the major announcement.

“We’re so excited to announce our partnership with DIFF Eyewear is launching this Friday 9/27! Were giving one of our amazing followers the chance to win our entire collection in a custom vanity case personally signed by both of us + a $1,000 shopping spree on diffeyewear.com! To enter follow the directions below and make sure to sign up for the launch notifications (we’ll be checking!)…. You are going to love love LOVE this collab!!” Chelsea wrote.

Fans wishing to see more of Chelsea should tune into Teen Mom 2 or follow the star’s Instagram.