Swedish Bombshell Ella Rose Looks Like A Smokeshow In A Red Bikini

This weekend, Swedish bombshell Ella Rose looked ravishing as she sizzled in a strappy red bikini on social media. The blonde beauty boasts more than 767,000 followers on Instagram, and that number is sure to keep growing if she continues to post such alluring pictures.

Apart from her social media fame and modeling career, Rose is also known because of her relationship with Patriot’s player Julian Edelman. The pair started casually dating when Ella Rose fell pregnant.

The couple earned headlines because of a messy paternity battle, as Edelman did not acknowledge that he was the father so Rose needed to file paternity documentation. It was five and a half months later when Edelman confirmed that he was the father of their child.

The little girl, named Lily, was born on November 30, 2016.

That said, it’s difficult to believe that Ella had a child considering her washboard abs. In the picture, the Swedish stunner displayed her killer body to its best advantage in the flattering swimsuit. The top consisted of a classic triangle cut, with braided straps acting as a halter. Two more braided straps wrapped around her rib cage.

The bikini bottom was insanely small and featured the same braided detailing to act as the side straps. The side straps hugged every curve of her hips. Two more strap details extended towards her waist to showcase her hourglass figure.

The stunner featured a light tan thanks to the Los Angeles sun and accessorized with a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings, a Cartier bracelet, and a dainty necklace. She wore little, if any, makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

The update won more than 10,600 likes and around 170 comments.

“Ya, your [sic] unreal,” one fan gushed, with several heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow baby girl! Total smoke show,” added a second, with a fire and heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow wow wow so beautiful,” echoed Instagram celebrity Isabella Mueller.

Ella seems to have many friends in the industry given that a large number of her comments come from famous faces. One was fellow bikini bade Cindy Prado, who recently practically sent pulses racing after modeling a pair of Daisy Dukes, as covered by The Inquisitr.

Though Ella may come from Sweden, she seems to have adapted to the California climate. In a picture from July, she joked about surviving a heatwave and getting blonder and tanner in the process.

The picture earned nearly 14,000 likes and more than 250 comments.

“You are absolutely perfect,” one user wrote, with a cat heart-eyes and fire emoji.

“Beautiful,” echoed another.