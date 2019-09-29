Becca Kufrin Offers Support To Blake Horstmann Following A Train Wreck Of A Season On ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Blake Horstmann's stint on 'Bachelor in Paradise' was iconically awful in every way.

Blake Horstmann went from being a fan favorite during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette to swiftly ruining his reputation after making bad decision after bad decision in the year that followed. Horstmann appeared on Bachelor in Paradise this past summer and thought he was going to have fun on the beach and have his choice of attractive women. What followed was nothing like what he expected, and his reputation is likely permanently damaged because of the way he portrayed himself, according to E! News.

Despite the absolute train wreck that was Horstmann’s stint on Bachelor in Paradise, he still has support from some of the famous figures of Bachelor nation. Most recently, his ex Kufrin stood up for him in a candid interview in which she emphasized that just because someone makes a mistake once doesn’t mean they haven’t learned from it, nor does it have to define their character or their future. She still believes Horstmann is worthy and deserving of finding love, even if didn’t happen in paradise like he may have hoped.

“I think everyone learns something from the show whether they had a good time or not. They always just learn something and take away from it so that’s all you can ask for. I support him. I wish him the best and I want him to find love but, Paradise isn’t for everyone.”

Kufrin went on to say that she felt obligated to watch the duration of Bachelor in Paradise because some of her girlfriends were on it and she wanted to be supportive of them. However, she didn’t deny that it was an entertaining watch all the way through, with the countless fights, breakdowns, and dramatic spectacles that took place over the course of the show. This was the first season Kufrin’s ever seen from beginning to end, and she was happy to see that some of her close friends ended up finding the love they were searching for.

“It was very dramatic. It was the first full season of Paradise that I’ve ever watched. It was interesting to see if from start to finish. Some of my girlfriends found love and happiness and that’s all that matters,” she said.

Horstmann, on the other hand, went into the show having already slept with two of the contestants before getting there. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he slept with Caelynn Miller-Keyes less than 24 hours after sleeping with Kristina Schulman, which earned him a playboy reputation. In the end, he left the show as single as ever.