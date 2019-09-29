‘Maxim’s Helpful Hottie’ Caitlin O’Connor Stuns In White Swimsuit On Mountainside

As a former Sports Illustrated model, Caitlin O’Connor is no stranger to knowing how to rock a swimsuit. Wearing a classic one-piece, she managed to do just that with a sizzling weekend update.

Now living in Los Angeles, Caitlin originally hails from Pennsylvania. She got her very first experience in the entertainment realm as a character actress in Disneyland while a student at UCLA. Since then, she has been crowned by Maxim as one of the “10 Hottest Girls in America.”

She also had some success in Hollywood, and won parts in Two and a Half Men, Ray Donovan, Entourage, and Southpaw.

Southpaw was particularly fun for the blonde beauty to act in, as she is a huge fan of combat sports, and it is one of the ways in which the stunner keeps her fabulous figure.

Her killer body is on full display in her most recent picture. In the two-photo update, Caitlin wears a white one-piece swimsuit while posing on a rock in mountainous terrain. The scenery is absolutely breathtaking, with pine trees and a setting sun in the background.

However, Caitlin’s fans are no doubt entirely focused on the blonde beauty herself. Her swimsuit features a very low neckline so that her cleavage is on full display. Her long blond hair is styled to be straight and sleek, and she wore natural-looking makeup.

In the first picture, Caitlin shows off her core strength by leaning against the rock and balancing her body with one hand. The pose also shows off her incredible hourglass figure.

The second snap has Caitlin sitting, showcasing her long legs and offering a glimpse of sideboob.

The photo earned close to 2,800 likes and over 125 comments.

“Love love love love youuuuu!!!!” one fan gushed, adding a red heart.

“Too much beauty in one pic,” added fellow model Ella Rose.

“Always slaying,” concluded filmmaker Victoria Fratz.

This was not the first time this week that the stunner had put on a bathing suit. On Tuesday, she dropped jaws wearing a skimpy bikini in a video that promoted Bang Energy.

The bikini was a metallic orange color, with a bandeau-style top and a keyhole center. The bottom was a classic string cut. She advertised for the drink while going in and out of a jacuzzi, and fans were absolutely floored by the sultry video.

Loading...

The clip earned nearly 2,800 likes and more than 175 comments.

“Heavenly goddess,” sighed one fan, with several orange heart emoji.

“OMG absolutely adore,” seconded Guess model Zita Vass.

Caitlin is known for setting pulses racing and made headlines after wearing a daring fishnet lingerie set, as covered by The Inquisitr.