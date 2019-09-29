Megan Thee Stallion Wows Her Crowd While Twerking On Stage In Fishnet Stockings & Boots During Concert

Megan Thee Stallion recently shared a video of herself putting her infamous knees to good use in her latest Instagram update.

The “Hot Girl Summer” posted a clip on her Instagram page that included footage from one of her most recent performances. In the video, Megan had her back to her audience during a performance in Austin, Texas. Her hands were on her knees as she twerked for her audience while wearing a two-piece, black costume. The bottom of the rapper’s costume was leather and featured black tassels. Megan paired the outfit with black fishnet stockings and thigh-high boots. Her hair was bone straight and flowed past the rapper’s derriere.

At the time of writing, the video of Megan received more than 2 million views from among the rapper’s 5.5 million followers. The video also received more than 10,000 comments under the post.

“GO MEGGGG, GO MEGGG,” one follower wrote, followed by a heart-eye emoji for optimum effect.

“I thought I would get tired of these videos of you shaking your a–, Meg…but I’m just mesmerized every single time,” another follower chimed in.

“Hot girls still up for fall,” another follower shared.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the steamy video from Megan is just one of the many videos with which the “Tina Show” rapper has graced her audience since her fame has continued to grow. The 24-year-old college student is known for her scantily-clad outfits and showing just how strong her knees actually are with her stunning dance videos.

According to Allure, Megan’s now-trademarked phrase, “Hot Girl Summer,” has been on the lips of many of Megan’s fans. Many have even attempted to emulate the rapper’s sexy moves.

The rapper recently shared with the outlet that, since her star has risen, it’s been important that she celebrate body positivity, both on stage and in real life.

“All my life my parents have always told me, ‘Oh, Megan, you’re so awesome’ or ‘Oh, Megan, you look so good,'” Megan shared. They put that confidence in me and they made me feel good about myself. There was nothing that I ever wanted to change about myself. I feel like all girls should feel like that — super confident about themselves.”

Given her platform, the rapper shared that she will encourage her fans by telling them they “look good.” She will also let them know they do not need to change anything about themselves.

