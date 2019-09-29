Josh Allen Injury Update: Buffalo Bills Quarterback Knocked Out Against Patriots

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been knocked out of the game against the New England Patriots after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Allen went down early in the fourth quarter after rushing for six yards on a third down, taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones. He went down motionless and remained down for several seconds. The Patriots were flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play, but the penalty was offset by a holding penalty for the Bills.

After being attended to by the team’s medical staff, Allen went to the sidelines to be evaluated for a concussion. David J. Chao, the former team doctor for the Los Angeles Chargers who know gives live analysis of injuries on Twitter, said that he believes Allen’s return is unlikely.

Allen jogged to the locker room shortly after going to the sidelines, raising his arms to the crowd and drawing a cheer from Bills fans. He is expected to be given a full concussion evaluation.

Allen was relieved by backup Matt Barkley, who converted the third down and moved the Bills into the red zone before the team failed to convert a fourth down inside the 5-yard line.

Josh Allen knocked out cold. Vicious, unnecessary hit on a defenseless runner. #Bills pic.twitter.com/nG0ySY1lXr — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) September 29, 2019

Josh Allen had struggled in the game leading up to the injury, throwing three interceptions while completing just 13 of 28 passes for 153 yards. Allen did lead the Bills on a scoring drive just after halftime, capping it off with a 1-yard plunge over the top of the line for a touchdown.

More details will be added as they are available.