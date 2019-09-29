Watch Minnesota Vikings Vs. Chicago Bears Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Crucial Week 4 NFC North Showdown

At the NFL quarter-season mark, the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears already face major playoff implications in their NFC North divisional showdown.

The Minnesota Vikings sit at 2-1 and need a big win to prove that they actually can contend for a berth in the Super Bowl, as The Inquisitr reported. The Vikings have appeared in four Super Bowls, tied for 5th-most in NFL history, but none since 1976. And all four of those Super Bowl bids ended in defeat.

Now, even though the NFL is only at the quarter-point, the Vikings face what is probably a must-win game if they want to avoid a second straight year of failing to even qualify for the playoffs, much less the Super Bowl, when they travel to Chicago to face their NFC North rivals the Bears in a game that will stream live from the Second City.

To find out how to watch a free live online stream of the Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears NFC North clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CDT at 61,500-seat Soldier Field on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday, September 29, or 4:25 p.m. EDT, 1:25 p.m. PDT.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Vikes-Bears NFL Week 4 game kicks off at 9:25 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday. Down Under in Australia, the game gets underway at 6:25 a.m. on Monday, September 30, Eastern Australia Standard Time, or 4:25 a.m. Western. In Japan, kickoff will come at 5:25 a.m. Japan Time on Monday.

The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears game will be available to livestream for free in most regions of the United States, but some areas will see different games. To find out where Minnesota-Chicago will be available, consult the color-coded map at 506 Sports.com.

The Bears also sit at 2-1, making the late-afternoon game a must-win for Chicago as well. While either team could recover from a 2-2 start, the real problem is that the loser of the game drops to 0-2 in divisional play — and both teams have already lost to the Green Bay Packers, whose loss on Thursday night to the Philadelphia Eagles dropped them to 3-1, as CBS Sports reported.

Chicago’s third-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky — the team’s first-round pick, second overall, in 2017 out of North Carolina — is coming off his best game of the season last week, when he threw for three touchdowns and 231 yards, completing 25 of 31 attempts, with one interception against Washington, according to Pro Football Reference.

But the Vikings’ defense has allowed just 15.7 points per game so far this season, so Chicago will need Trubisky to be even better than one week ago.

In 116 games since 1961, the Vikings have had the better part of the rivalry, with 60 wins vs. 54 for the Bears. Two games have ended in ties.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will try to build on his best performance of the season, which came last week. Rob Carr / Getty Images

With the Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 4 game offered as a CBS “late” broadcast, a livestream will be available through the network’s CBS All Access subscription plan. The service features a one-week free trial, allowing fans to watch the game at no charge.

But there is another way to livestream the Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears game for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages, which carry local CBS channels, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or AT&T TV Now, which was previously known as DirecTV Now. All three of those internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but all also offer seven-day free trial periods, so fans can catch the game as it is streamed live at no charge.

To view the livestream outside of the areas shown on the 506 Sports map referenced above, fans will need to pay the subscription fee for NFL Sunday Ticket Online, a service which also comes with a week-long free trial period.

NFL fans overseas can watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears game stream live with NFL Game Pass, a service which requires an annual subscription fee, but likewise comes with a one-week free trial offer.