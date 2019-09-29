Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Amazing Curves While Posing In Miami On Instagram

Yet again, Megan Thee Stallion took an opportunity to show off some skin for her Instagram followers to see.

The “Big Ole Freak” rapper shared a photo on the social media site of herself at a hotel in Miami. In the snapshot, Megan was standing on the balcony while wearing red joggers and a black, long-sleeved crop top. Her long black hair was flowing all the way down to her bottom, a provocative body part that was also seen in the stunning snap. Megan also featured her flat stomach in the photo.

The rapper doesn’t appear to include any accessories in the photo. She did, however, make sure to include a little makeup for her overall look. She added dark eyeshadow, lipstick, foundation, and lashes to her face for the Instagram post in which she also had her hands crossed while still managing to show off her acrylic nails.

Megan’s post received more than 1 million likes from her 5.5 million followers and the photo also received more than 10,000 comments under the post.

“Face, hair, body, EVERYTHING. You don’t play fair,” one follower wrote.

“WHAT WAIST?! SAHHHHWEEETIE,” another follower chimed in.

“Baby we wasn’t ready,” another follower said while including multiple heart emoji.

The steamy outdoor post was uploaded just days after Megan revealed a very NSFW video on her Instagram timeline. The “Tina Show” rapper showed off her stunning curves while wearing a white t-shirt that she rolled up to feature her flat stomach. The rapper paired the look with a matching, high-waisted thong that showed off her derriere and thighs. Megan then added thigh-high zebra boots and a white cowboy hat. For accessories, Megan added two gold chained necklaces, a gold chain bracelet, and a gold watch. Her makeup was flawless, with foundation, slight highlighter, eyeshadow, lashes, and matte lipstick enhancing her look. The post was also included on Megan’s Twitter page.

The sexy video from Megan received more than 2.3 million views on Instagram while the same video received more than 19,000 comments under her post.

“A whole dream,” one follower professed.

“Okayyyyyy, I’m still gay. BUT IM QUESTIONING IT,” another follower chimed in.

“Take the boot off our necks plsss????” another follower commented.

Thee Hot Girl pic.twitter.com/aknw338fc9 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) September 26, 2019

Megan has been sharing more and more photos since she began her first tour back in August. The Inquisitr previously reported that the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper is currently the only female rapper on the roster for the Legendary Nights tour. She joined Meek Mill, Future, YG and DJ Mustard for the 17-city tour.

Fans of Megan Thee Stallion can follow the rapper on Instagram for more updates.