Jessica Simpson Reveals Why She Will Never Wear ‘Skinny’ Jeans Again After Delivering Three Babies

The mom of three says her skinny jeans days are done, even after a 100-pound weight loss.

Jessica Simpson is celebrating her recent 100-pound weight loss following the birth of her baby, Birdie Mae, but no matter how low the scale goes, she still has no plans to go back to a certain pants style.

According to E! News, Jessica revealed that she has no interest in ever wearing “skinny” jeans again, despite her massive postpartum weight loss. While speaking on HSN to promote her line of jeans, the 39-year-old fashion designer admitted the skintight style is past its prime—at least for her.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get back to [my skinny jeans]. I save them and say, ‘One day.’ But after having kids, I don’t think that your hips really ever go completely back. Your body changes!”

Jessica, who has revealed that she is down to 140 pounds after “tipping” the scale at 240 while pregnant with Birdie, modeled a pair of her Jessica Simpson Pull-On Flared Jeans ($69.50) and said she was able to “squeeze” herself into a size 27 waist.

Jessica and her husband, retired NFL player Eric Johnson, are parents to three children: Maxwell Drew, 7, Ace Knute, 5, and baby Birdie, 6 months. People magazine notes that during her appearance on HSN, the busy mom of three admitted it was a “lot of hard work” to lose the pregnancy weight the third time around.

“I gain a lot, I mean, a lot,” Jessica said of her pregnancies. “I didn’t expect to gain as much with my third. I thought I’d learned my lesson, but apparently, that’s just the way God made me, very hungry and pregnant.”

Even before she had kids, Jessica made headlines for her weight—and her jeans. In 2010, after an unflattering photo of her wearing high-waisted jeans spawned headlines about her weight gain, Jessica told talk show host Oprah Winfrey she fell to her lowest point, according to ABC News.

Loading...

“I can’t say that I allowed myself to ignore it, because it was everywhere,” Jessica said on The Oprah Winfrey Show. “Of course it would bother any woman. The fact that I was famous last year for gaining 10 pounds was ridiculous.”

At the time, Jessica told Oprah that she fluctuated between a size 4 and a size 6. She also vowed never to return to her Daisy Duke look from her stint in The Dukes of Hazzard movie.

“I love my curves,” a pre-kids Jessica said. “I don’t ever want to wear a size 0 and weigh 90 pounds.”

For more on Jessica Simpson, you can follow her Instagram and look for her on HSN.