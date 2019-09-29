Chanel West Coast Spreads Legs In Bikini & Cowboy Hat: ‘Good Times’

Chanel West Coast is having fun. The “Sharon Stoned” rapper might be one of social media’s most versatile faces – she’s also one of the most fierce. The Ridiculousness star was dubbed a “total animal” while posing on her knees in Daisy Dukes on the beach just recently, as The Inquisitr reported.

It looks like Chanel is back in a bikini.

Earlier today, the star took to her Instagram stories. It looked like a bit of a photoshoot was going on, with Chanel seen in a studio setting – she was even balancing on giant dominoes. The music and television personality appeared in several photos and videos, although all showed the 31-year-old rocking a floral bikini – perhaps Chanel is making the most of the final days of summer. Fans were, however, likely struck by a giant cowboy hat – this star doesn’t do her looks halfway.

Chanel appeared briefly photographed from the front, with fans seeing the star’s sexy swimwear as she held an adorable dog. Chanel’s itty-bitty bikini was mostly dark in color, with a strapless finish and small sleeve details being both cute and racy. As to the big blue hat, fans may well have wondered if it was digitally-added: then again, with video footage showing the rapper wearing it as she posed on dominoes with her legs spread, it did seem that the hat was real.

Some text accompanied the story.

“Good times,” the star wrote.

A floral bikini has popped up on the star’s social media before – several times this summer. As to the post seeing Chanel rock one with a pair of Daisy Dukes earlier this summer, well, there was a hat, but it wasn’t a cowboy style.

Swimwear does seem to be Chanel’s domain. The star may have affiliations with clothing brands as she acts as a social media influencer, but stick this girl in a bikini, and she’s happy. Chanel also seems to have a remarkable way of raking in the engagement with her swimwear posts, with the above snap of Chanel rocking a crochet swimsuit with icy-blue hair currently sitting at over 156,000 likes.

Chanel does seem to be an interesting breed. The star may still launch memes on account of her unique laugh, but she’s getting taken seriously, with a music career that really seems to have shot up this year. “Sharon Stoned” was followed by “Old Fashioned,” with the star having recently released further beats.

Fans wishing to see more of Chanel should follow her Instagram.