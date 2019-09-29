German Model Pia Muehlenbeck Wows Her 2 Million Instagram Followers With A Hot Bikini Video

German model and social media starlet Pia Muehlenbeck has carved out a name for herself on Instagram through her amazing bikini pics and sense of style.

Following her usual pic-sharing ritual, the stunning model took to her page and wowed her 2 million followers with a new, hot video — one where she could be seen flaunting her perfect body in a skimpy black bikini.

The bikini not only allowed Pia to show off her perky breasts and slender legs, but she also put her well-toned abs on full display. The model could be seen standing near a window, wearing a pair of black shades while filming herself through her phone.

She opted for little to no makeup, ditched accessories to keep it natural and simple, and tied her raven-colored tresses into a sleek bun to pull off a very casual look. Even without much makeup, the model looked nothing short of stunning.

In the caption, Pia informed her fans that she is currently putting up a mini workout video for her fans. She also asked them how many times do they train in a week.

As of this writing, and within a day of posting, the sultry video has garnered more than 105,000 views, 24,000 likes and about 300 comments. Apart from her regular fans and followers, fellow models Brooke Evers, Georgia Gibbs, Phiaka and Carli Bybel also liked the video to show appreciation and support.

Her husband, Kane Vato Muehlenbeck — who is a filmmaker by profession — also liked the video and wrote that she works out 25 times a week.

According to a previous article by The Inquisitr, Pia and Kane tied the nuptial knot last year. The couple also shares a YouTube Channel.

“Wow, girl you getting so skinny… love those legs,” one of Pia’s fans wrote on the picture.

“Love to watch Kane and your videos. Will you visit Germany anytime soon?” another fan asked.

“You always look so bomb,” a third follower chimed in.

Last week, Pia shared a stunning photo of herself where she could be seen wearing a low-cut, green sequined dress to flash major cleavage. The model opted for a full face of makeup, including a deep-red lipstick that accentuated her plump lips, as well as lots of eyeliner and mascara.

As of this writing, the picture has accrued more than 30,000 likes and over 280 comments where fans and followers showered the model with compliments and expressed their thoughts and feelings in explicit terms.

Fellow models Rosanna Arkle and TV personality Lizzie Rovsek also liked the picture to show appreciation and support.