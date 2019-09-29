Erica Mena Reveals Her Strapless Wedding Dress In Recent Instagram Update

Erica Mena has apparently decided what her wedding dress will be and is sharing the final with her 4.4 million Instagram followers.

The Love and Hip Hop alum shared a video of herself trying on what appears to be the dress she will marry fiance Safaree Samuels in. The reality star looked absolutely stunning in a strapless, mermaid dress by Ryan and Walter. The top of the dress has several cuts in the back and is tight going down. The bottom of the dress, however, reveals a dramatic train that takes over the ground as Mena walks toward the mirror. In the video, Mena turns to show the front of the dress, which has a heart-shaped design and subtly reveals Mena’s cleavage.

While she was only trying on the dress, Mena made sure to add a little pizazz to the look. She showed off a pair of clear, open-toed heels, which elevated the dress. She is also rocking a bare face, with her hair styled in a bone straight look. She is also wearing a small, silver necklace in the video.

At the time of writing, the video from Mena received more than 900,000 views. The photo also received a plethora of comments from fans who believe that the dress will be perfect for the reality star’s special day.

“Fit for a Queen!” one follower exclaimed.

“That dress is bomb af,” another follower chimed in, followed by multiple heart emoji.

“POSITIVELY STUNNING. You’ll be breathtaking on your big day!” another follower commented.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Mena and Samuels have been planning their wedding since they became engaged on Christmas Eve 2018. While they went through a slight breakup over the summer, the couple reconciled and have seemingly picked up where they left off. They have, though, been mum about the actual day of their nuptials. According to Hollywood Life, Mena has been hinting on Instagram that the wedding is “days away.”

This will be the first marriage for both Mena and Safaree. The pair reportedly faced harsh criticisms early on in their relationship due to how fast they became a couple and their past relationships. Mena was previously engaged to Bow Wow, as well as being romantically linked to several other people in the music industry. Safaree was in a high-profile relationship with Nicki Minaj for almost a decade until the two called their relationship quits in 2014.

Fans of Erica Mena can follow her on Instagram for more updates.