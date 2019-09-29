Kelly Clarkson Jokes About Blake Shelton’s Bladder And Gwen Stefani Chases Her Down In ‘The Voice’ Outtakes

Kelly Clarkson and the rest of 'The Voice' cast sure take a lot of bathroom breaks.

The bladders of Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani were the main focus of a video featuring hilarious outtakes from The Voice set.

ET Online recently shared the never-before-seen collection of behind-the-scenes moments, and they prove that the coaches’ playful banter doesn’t stop when they’re taking a break from filming. They also prove that taking bathroom breaks can be an ordeal — the coaches sometimes get questioned about where they’re going when they leave, so they have to worry about their castmates joking about their trips to the restroom.

It’s no secret that Kelly Clarkson loves giving Blake Shelton a hard time on The Voice, especially when it comes to his relationship with Gwen Stefani, and how soft it’s supposedly made Kelly’s only competitor on the show who also has experience in the country music industry. However, Kelly teased Blake for a different reason during the first week of filming Season 17 of The Voice. When Blake suddenly got up from his big red chair, Kelly asked him where he was going. This forced him to reveal that he was headed to the restroom.

“Old Man Bladder,” Kelly said. “That’s your new single!”

While Kelly’s lighthearted taunt likely left Blake a little red-faced, at least it came with a free song idea. Gwen Stefani also got a good belly laugh out of it.

The bathroom humor didn’t stop there — the girls also made the outtake reel by taking a potty break. Kelly Clarkson was in even more of a hurry to get to the bathroom than Blake Shelton was when she had to go, hopping out of her chair and running off the set.

“I’m going to pee real quick. I’ve got to pee!” she announced to the rest of the coaching panel as she was jogging away.

“Oh, I’m going to pee, too,” Gwen said. “Can I go with you?”

However, she had already hopped up out of her seat and was chasing Kelly down when she asked for permission to join her.

Somehow, the women managed to avoid becoming the butt of a Blake Shelton joke after making a run for the restroom. Having a full bladder must be contagious on The Voice set, because the entire coaching panel left for the bathroom together after Gwen Stefani announced that she had to go again.

Other outtakes included producers yelling at Blake because the show was about to start and he was busy looking at photos of a classic truck on a stagehand’s phone. Meanwhile, his girlfriend’s every move was delighting the audience inside the studio. They cheered the No Doubt frontwoman when she got up out of her chair and stretched her arms. However, she wasn’t looking for applause.

“I’m just stretching,” she said.

In one of Kelly Clarkson’s outtakes, she got a scare when she accidentally hit the button that turned her chair around while she was talking to her team.

“That was funny,” one singer said.

“That could have not been funny,” Kelly responded.

You can see more of The Voice coaches’ antics when the show airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.