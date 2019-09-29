Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Ample Cleavage & Tiny Waist In Bustier Dress

Stassie stunned in her sultry dress.

On Saturday, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou took to Instagram to show off her unbelievable body. The Good American model shared a series of sexy snaps for her 5.7 million followers to enjoy. The stunner, who posed on a velvet orange couch in a Parisian hotel room, stunned in a sheer black bustier dress that put her ample cleavage and long, lean legs on full display.

In the photo, Stassie debuted a much shorter hair-do than she previously rocked. The blond bombshell styled her new bob in tousled waves and wore glamorous makeup that enhanced her already gorgeous features.

Stassie’s dedicated fans flooded the comments section with compliments. Many simply commented with fire, heart, and heart-eye emoji while others were more vocal in their praise.

“Woah!!! She is a goddess,” gushed an admirer.

“Woman, you stay blessin my life with that incomprehensible beauty of yours,” wrote a passionate fan.

“Wow this hair looks so f***ing good on you,” added another commenter.

“STASSIEEE YOU SLAY,” chimed in a different follower.

The provocative post has racked up more than 400,000 likes during its first day of sharing.

As fans are well aware Stassie isn’t exactly shy when it comes to flaunting her flawless figure. On Thursday, the 22-year-old uploaded a photo of herself in a skintight latex dress that left little to the imagination.

While Stassie has been making a name for herself as an Instagram influencer in recent years, she has found mainstream success after being lauded as Kylie Jenner’s best friend. According to Page Six, the duo has been close for years after meeting at a Barnes & Noble bookstore. The friends even eventually moved in together but it wasn’t until Kylie’s massive falling out with former BFF Jordyn Woods that Stassie began to receive more media attention.

After finding fame, the social media model has had to deal with her fair share of scrutiny. In July, Cosmopolitan reported that both Stassie and Kylie faced backlash after allegedly altering an Instagram image. The photo in question consisted of the friends as they posed together while wearing matching, figure-hugging Balenciaga mini dresses. Fans pointed out that Stassie’s leg looked warped, which is often an indication that photoshop has been used.

In August, Stassie was also accused of enhancing of photo taken of her and Sofia Richie, reported In Touch magazine. Quite a few Instagram users stated that Sofia’s arm and hand appeared to be elongated. However, neither Stassie nor Sofia addressed the photoshop rumors.

To see more of Stassie, be sure to follow her Instagram account.