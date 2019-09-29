Jen Selter Looks Smoking Hot In Animal Print Mini Dress, Shares Seductive Video From Tokyo

Instagram sensation Jen Selter has gained 12.6 million followers on the platform thanks to her sizzling shots that flaunt her assets. While Selter’s entire body is toned and chiselled, she is best known for her gravity-defying booty.

Selter has spent a lot of time this year travelling, hitting up the Amalfi Coast in Italy as well as spending some time in exotic Bali, Indonesia. Her latest trip has taken her to Tokyo, Japan. She kicked off the adventure with a video of herself at the airport en route to Japan, and she asked her followers if they had any recommendations for things she should check out while she is abroad.

She recently hit up a spot that made for the perfect Instagram video and she flaunted her insane body while creating the clip. Selter rocked a tiny animal print dress that left very little to the imagination. The top portion of the dress featured simple spaghetti straps that showcased her toned shoulders, but the truly scandalous part of the dress was the hemline. The look barely covered Selter’s booty, and had an added slit on the side to reveal an extra inch or two of skin.

Selter rocked the look with her brunette locks falling down around her shoulders as a stunning video taken in some type of a light installation in Tokyo. She set the video to music and showcased her insane body from various angles as she explored the illuminated jungle. Her followers loved the peek into her time in Tokyo as evidenced by the fact that the video received more than 318,000 likes within just 16 hours of being shared.

Her fans filled the comments section of the post with praise, and clearly loved the dreamy spot that Selter opted to visit while in Tokyo.

“A vibe,” one follower said in a comment with a heart eye emoticon.

“This is my favourite video of you ever!!!” another fan said.

Loading...

One follower commented “light it up beautiful.”

Another fan couldn’t help but focus on her curves, and told everyone so in the comments section.

“Ma thick in all the right places. Got a dude going cray thinking about her!”

While she still shares plenty of stationary shots, Selter seems to be enjoying posting videos to her Instagram page to bring her followers along during her adventures. A few days ago, she shared a video of herself rocking a tiny blue bikini in Bali. The thong bikini bottoms highlighted her assets as she strutted her stuff in front of a scenic pool in what looked to be luxurious accommodations.