New Poll Reveals Majority Of Americans Think Donald Trump’s Ukraine Issue Is A ‘Serious’ Problem

The poll also revealed that a vast majority of Democratic voters think the Ukraine issue is a 'serious' problem for the president.

While President Donald Trump and his administration attempt to deal with the fallout surrounding a July phone call he made to the Ukrainian president in which Democrats say he exerted pressure to gain an advantage on his likely 2020 presidential opponent, America’s view on the matter is shifting.

According to The Hill, a Sunday morning poll from ABC News/Ipsos revealed that a majority of Americans are seeing the Ukraine phone call controversy as a serious problem. The survey indicated that 43 percent think it’s a “very serious” issue and 21 percent believe it’s a “somewhat serious” issue, for a total of 64 percent of Americans.

On the other end of the scale, 36 percent don’t believe the issue is “serious.”

Not unexpectedly, the results were even more influenced when separated by party affiliation, with 91 percent of Democrats indicating that Trump’s Ukraine interaction is a very serious or somewhat serious problem. In contrast, only 32 percent of Republicans felt the same way.

Eighty-three percent of those surveyed revealed that they were not surprised that the president asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate potential corruption by former Vice President Joe Biden. The remainder said that they were surprised he would make such a request.

The controversy took a turn earlier in the week after a White House memo detailing the conversation between the two world leaders clearly showed the president asking Zelensky to investigate Biden. Critics of the president charge him with purposely withholding nearly $400 million in military aid as a type of quid pro quo in exchange for political dirt that would personally benefit his 2020 re-election bid.

After the call transcript was made public, former impeachment holdout House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump, setting the stage for a vast investigation into whether or not the president pressured Zelensky for personal gain, using military aid as the bargaining chip.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, during a question-and-answer session at Tribune Fest on Saturday, Pelosi acknowledged that proceeding with impeachment could cost her politically in a massive way, including possibly losing control of the House of Representatives.

But Pelosi doubled down, explaining that defending the U.S. Constitution takes precedence over everything else, despite being reminded that impeachment could be a personal career-wrecking move.

“That doesn’t matter. That doesn’t matter. Because we cannot have a president of the United States undermining his oath of office, his loyalty to his oath of office, undermining our national security, and undermining the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi responded.

The Inquisitr reported that a new poll by NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist revealed that 49 percent of those surveyed support Trump’s impeachment.