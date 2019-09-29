NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown Ready To ‘Wage War’ On Patriots And Raiders

Antonio Brown may not be on the field, but the All Pro wide receiver apparently still has a lot of fight left in him.

A new report claims that Brown is planning to aggressively appeal the decisions from the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots to fine him and withhold his guaranteed money after he was released by both teams. Brown engineered his exit from the Oakland Raiders on the eve of the team’s first game, following up a series of off-the-field outbursts by taking to Instagram and asking for the team to release him. Brown signed with the Patriots hours later but made it less than two weeks before being cut amid a series of sexual misconduct allegations.

As New York Post reported, Brown is now coming for his money from both teams. The report said he was ready to “wage war” against the franchises, filing nine simultaneous grievances and appeals — an all-time record for the NFL.

As the report pointed out, Brown is seeking for nearly all of his lost money to be restored, including fines that he incurred while a member of the Oakland Raiders. In the days before his exit, Brown shared on Instagram a letter he received from the team detailing more than $50,000 in fines for missing team obligations.

“Per ESPN, the 31-year-old Brown will attempt to get back the $29 million in guaranteed money he was set to make with Oakland before being fined for conduct detrimental to the team; $215,000 in Raiders fines; his $1 million signing bonus and $860,000 Week 1 pay while with the Raiders; his $9 million signing bonus with the Patriots; his $1 million salary guarantee from New England along with his unpaid Week 3 salary of $64,000; and $20 million for his 2020 Patriots option.”

Brown had already gone on the attack against the Patriots on Twitter, launching into a tirade last Sunday that included taking a shot at team owner Robert Kraft. At the time, Brown said he was done with the NFL, but later in the week indicated that he would still want to play again.

Here are the grievances Antonio Brown will file in an attempt to recoup around $61-plus million. pic.twitter.com/Dxytb9HG8N — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 29, 2019

Antonio Brown’s aggressive approach could net Brown some of the money he lost but may also risk any small chance he may have had of returning to the NFL. As The Inquisitr reported, there is at least one team that had expressed interest in signing Brown, though there is widespread concern among potentially interested teams in what discipline he might face from the NFL for the sexual misconduct allegations.