Kaia Gerber, 18, Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In Fully Sheer Shirt At Paris Fashion Week

Kaia Gerber has suffered a wardrobe malfunction. The 18-year-old daughter to Cindy Crawford seems to have been doing just fine for her Fashion Week appearances so far: a sexy floral bra was pulled off without a hitch just recently, as The Inquisitr reported. Sheer clothing does leave room for risk, though.

As The Daily Mail reports today, photos of Kaia on the Valentino runway at Paris Fashion Week seemed to show a bit of a risky situation. The model was looking sensational as she strutted her stuff in an elegant black number, although the British newspaper did note the sexy feel to the star’s see-through outfit.

Kaia appeared in an opaque skirt suit with gauze details. The two-piece was relatively conservative with a knee-length finish, but a sheer black shirt with Kaia going braless was upping the ante. The model was looking impeccable, although the cameras did seem to have caught the awkward moment – yes, Kaia was seen exposing her chest as the sheer materials shifted. The model seemed not to have realized what was going on – it is, after all, tricky to notice on oneself, but Kaia seemed to do fine despite the mishap. The model’s killer frame was on show, with the outfit also seeing Kaia rock strappy sandals with red-painted toenails adding pops of color.

Wardrobe malfunctions do seem to have swept the celebrity world this summer. The Venice Film Festival saw former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham suffer a major one as she flashed her nether regions while going commando. Just this weekend, singer Christina Aguilera suffered one on stage in Las Vegas. For the most part, the rich and famous get it right, but there’s no denying that sheer clothing and movement leaves the person donning the attire at risk.

Kaia herself seems to come as a pro overall, though. The model is fast-rising in the fashion world, with many fans loving that this teen is somewhat of a mini-me compared to mom Cindy.

Kaia has even mentioned her mother in interviews. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, the model suggested that she regularly hangs out with her famous mother.

“My parents [Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber] and brother are my weekend squad. We love to go for a morning beach bike ride, but we usually have to wait for Presley to wake up because he’s the late sleeper in the family,” she told the magazine.

Kaia will likely recover from today's slightly embarrassing moment.