Brunette Bombshell Jessica Killings Stuns In Neon-Pink Sports Bra And Matching Pants On Instagram

Knowing that her 1.9 million Instagram followers can never get enough of her hotness, American model Jessica Killings — aka Charm Killings — recently took to her page to share a hot new picture that became an instant hit.

In the snap, the hot model could be seen rocking a neon-pink sports bra she teamed with matching gym pants. The revealing ensemble allowed the stunning model to show off a glimpse of her cleavage, her small waist, and her well-toned legs.

The model finished her look with a pair of rainbow-colored sneakers and a denim jacket that she loosely wrapped around her arms. To keep her photo looking natural yet sexy, Jessica ditched all other accessories. However, she opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour and she styled her curly, brunette tresses into a messy bun.

In the caption, the model asked her fans if she looks better in curly or in straight hair. She also informed her followers that her outfit was from the famous clothing brand, Hot Miami Styles.

The picture has garnered more than 31,000 likes and more than 250 comments during which time fans and followers praised the model for her beautiful facial features as well as her hot body. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Hollywood.

Aside from her regular social media users, the snap was also liked by many of Jessica’s fellow models and Instagram influencers, including Khloe Terae, Antje Utgaard, Toochi Kash, Melissa Riso, and Dolly Castro.

“I like straight, long hair! But I always like how you wear your hair, so please you have the best taste when it comes to this subject. I wouldn’t care if you shaved your head, you would always be [my favorite],” one of her fans wrote.

“Omg, when we thought you won’t get any cuter,” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote the following comment to praise the hottie.

“Wow!! You look absolutely, breathtakingly phenomenal. A true beauty.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “freaking beautiful,” “so pretty,” “totally natural,” and “why are you so amazing,” to express their admiration for the model.

Prior to posting the latest picture, the model shared a hot snap in which she could be seen rocking a printed bra that she had teamed with a see-through lilac shirt. The ensemble, which was from the online clothing brand Fashion Nova, allowed the model to show off an ample amount of cleavage.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jessica is an ambassador for Fashion Nova. Apart from that, she also frequently models for various other brands, including Pretty Little Thing, 1st Phorm, and Adore Me Lingerie.