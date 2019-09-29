Kate Middleton Might Be Pregnant Again, According To Bookies And A Secret Visit To The Queen

Rumors are reaching a fever pitch that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting another child. This would be the fourth child for William and Kate, in addition to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Whispers first started after Kate herself claimed back in February that seeing a young baby boy at a walk about was making her feel “broody,” per The Cut.

“He’s gorgeous. It makes me feel broody,” Kate told the little boy’s father. When the well-wisher asked about a possible baby number four, Kate made no denials.

“I think William might be slightly worried,” she returned.

Kate herself grew up in a close-knit family of five. She is reported to love having siblings, and wants to recreate for her kids the happy childhood that she experienced. It is clear that she remains particularly close with her sister Pippa. In addition to joining Kate to a Wimbledon event earlier this year, she famously served as Kate’s Maid of Honor for the Royal Wedding.

As the whispers have been growing, bookies have suspended all betting on the duchess’s pregnancy. According to Ladbrooke’s, one of the largest gambling houses in the United Kingdom, there was a plethora of bets placed after Kate’s recent public appearances, forcing them to refuse to take any more bets.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Now, The Express is reporting that William and Kate might have taken a secret trip up to Scotland to inform the Queen about a possible bun in the oven. The gossip came from yet another betting house, Bookmakers.tv.

“The latest betting definitely suggests there could be an announcement around the corner and when it comes bookies should brace themselves for the biggest royal betting frenzy of all time,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Heathcliff O'Malley / Getty Images

The frenzy indirectly refers to two other possible royal pregnancies in the near future, in addition to Kate.

First among them is a possible pregnancy for Kate’s sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans of former Suits actress first began to speculate about a sibling for little Archie after Meghan wore several maternity outfits in her latest tour.

Princess Eugenie is the other royal lady that royal watchers may think be pregnant soon. She married her long-time love, Jack Brooksbank in a stunning ceremony around a year ago on October 12.

Royal watchers will no doubt be eager to see how a possible Kate pregnancy will affect the already frosty relationship between William and Harry. Harry had claimed that he and Meghan would have two children max to protect the environment.