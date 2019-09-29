White House Claims Donald Trump Is The True Whistleblower

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller told Fox News that the president is the true whistleblower in the Ukraine scandal that is rocking the current administration. According to The Washington Post, Miller claimed during a heated exchange with Chris Wallace that the actual whistleblower is a “saboteur” who is trying to overturn the will of the people.

“The president of the United States is the whistleblower, and this individual is a saboteur trying to undermine a democratically elected government,” Miller said.

Miller went back and forth with Wallace, refusing to answer some questions, like why Trump chose to use Giuliani to pressure the president of Ukraine to obtain information on the Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Miller also dodged questions on whether or not Biden broke any laws.

The interview was conducted days after the House opened impeachment proceedings into the president for his role in pushing Ukraine to investigate his presumptive opponent. Both he and Giuliani are named in the whistleblower complaint that brought the matter to public attention.

Giuliani was accused of acting on behalf of Trump to push Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden, presumably in order to damage the former vice president’s bid for the presidency in 2020. Giuliani appeared on ABC News to defend his actions.

“I am proud of what I did,” Giuliani said. “And I am proud of having uncovered what will turn out to be a massive pay-for-play scheme.”

Giuliani accused host George Stephanopoulous of bias, claiming that the media hadn’t given equal time to a conspiracy that claims Ukraine and Hillary Clinton colluded in the 2016 election. The charge has no evidence supporting the accusation.

“Is it possible for you to ever treat a charge against a Democrat in the same way you treat a charge against a Republican?” he said.

Giuliani said that he would consider cooperating with the impeachment investigation if the president told him to.

“I have to be guided by my client, frankly,” he said. “I’m a lawyer. It’s his privilege, not mine. If he decides that he wants me to testify, of course I’ll testify.”

White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller joined FOX News Sunday exclusively to discuss the Trump whistleblower complaint. Miller says "a partisan hit-job does not make you a whistleblower just because you go through the whistleblower protection act." pic.twitter.com/nkG2o3ksth — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) September 29, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a new report revealed that Giuliani may not have been the only lawyer acting on Trump’s behalf to put pressure on Ukraine. Washington D.C. lawyers Joe DiGenova and his wife Victoria Toensing were also reportedly hired to assist in the efforts. However, Giuliani denied working with anyone else.