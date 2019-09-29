‘Irishman’ Star Robert De Niro Says ‘F*** ‘Em!’ Live On ‘CNN’ To ‘Fox News’ Attacks On His Donald Trump Views

Acclaimed actor Robert DeNiro had some choice words for 'Fox News' when he appeared in a rare 'CNN' interview on Sunday morning.

One of Hollywood’s most acclaimed film actors, Robert De Niro — a two-time Best Actor Academy Award winner and seven-time nominee – over the past few years has become seemingly as well known for his outspoken attacks on Donald Trump as for his iconic performances. He has starred in such movies as Raging Bull, Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, and most recently, in the upcoming Martin Scorsese-directed gangster epic, The Irishman.

During the 2018 Tony Award broadcast, Trump stunned viewers in his remarks from the podium when he suddenly declared, “F*** Trump!” He has also referred to Trump as a “such a low life,” “disgraceful,” and “amoral,” as Variety has reported.

But on Sunday morning, in a CNN interview, the 76-year-old Meet The Parents star showed that he is not about to back down from his attacks on Trump any time soon.

De Niro has become a frequent target of Fox News commentators over his anti-Trump statements, and CNN interviewer Brian Stetler asked De Niro how he would respond to Fox News, De Niro spared nothing, as quoted by the news site Raw Story.

“F*** ’em!” De Niro responded to Stetler, in an outburst that went out to CNN viewers uncensored. Then De Niro repeated the profanity,” saying, “F*** ’em!” again. After an audible gasp from inside the CNN studio, De Niro looked off camera and said, “Sorry.”

The full video of the exchange is below, but readers should be warned, the video — as indicated above — contains uncensored profanity.

Robert De Niro: "This guy should not be President. Period." Brian Stelter: "And when you say that, folks on Fox come after you. I remember the Tonys when you got up there and cursed–" Robert De Niro: "F**k em. F**k em." pic.twitter.com/UdLa0EVUKy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 29, 2019

Because CNN is a cable network that does not use public airwaves, the profanity was not a violation of FCC regulations, Stetler told De Niro, adding, however, “But it is still a Sunday morning.”

But De Niro refused to calm down, though he refrained from further off-color verbiage.

Loading...

“We are at a point in this country where this guy is like a gangster,” De Niro told Stetler, referring to Trump, as Raw Story reported. “This is terrible. We’re in a terrible situation.”

Despite his use of the “F-word,” the CNN interview was actually one of De Niro’s more restrained attacks on Trump. As New York Magazine has documented, De Niro has previously slammed Trump as an “unrepentant, lying scumbag,” a “mother****r,” and a “tragic dumba**.”

De Niro also ripped Trump’s voters, when the actor appeared earlier this year on a comedy special anchored by TBS Full Frontal host Samantha Bee, saying sarcastically that he supported their First Amendment right to “not give a s**t,” about Trump’s conduct.

In the same appearance with Bee, De Niro also described Trump’s eyes, saying, “You’ll find them just above those creepy white puffy pouches.”