Jordyn Woods Showcases Curves In Tight, Snakeskin Minidress: ‘I Just Don’t Like To Show Out All The Time’

Jordyn Woods has put those famous curves on display. The model and former best friend to Kylie Jenner has been making headlines for turning 22: just this weekend, Jordyn had her fans doing a major double-take as she rocked see-through pants with her little sister Jodie – as The Inquisitr reported, Instagram was convinced these two are twins.

This weekend has seen Jordyn appear on her social media in her more-conventional solo mode. It’s also sent out a major curve display.

Jordyn took to Instagram in a dress that couldn’t have been much sexier. The ultra-tight minidress was a curve-hugging one in every way possible, with snakeskin fabrics further upping the ante. Of course, given that the post came in video format, fans got the best delivery possible.

Jordyn’s video showed her placing a camera on a surface before walking away from it as the footage took in her look. The SECNDNTURE founder seemed keen to give fans a view from every angle, with the 22-year-old seen turning around, leaning forward, and preening her stunning new short bob as she showcased the dress. It wasn’t the lengthiest video, but it likely did the trick for the star’s fans. It also managed to rack up over 1.6 million views in the space of 11 hours.

A caption from Jordyn mentioned the brand of her dress – while the model may have her own brands, she does still act as an influencer. She also seems pretty relaxed when it comes to interacting with fans – not all celebrities will wade into the comments section of their own posts.

A comment came in.

“GIRL! Where have you been hiding all this?!”

Jordyn replied with words that seemed to suggest that she isn’t always in the mood for flaunting her famous body.

“I just don’t like to show out all the time,” the model wrote with an alien emoji.

Loading...

Jordyn really does seem to have made it as a standalone celebrity since being little more than Kylie Jenner’s side-kick. The model’s dealings with the makeup mogul appeared to cease in February – nobody’s forgotten Jordyn’s cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. That said, it looks like this is one celebrity who’s come out of a scandal fairly well, with Woods’ career appearing to have really kicked off. Jordyn has a clothing brand collaboration, her own athleisurewear and lash lines, plus her social media following just keeps on climbing.

Jordyn now has 10.7 million Instagram followers. The curves may well come back for the next update. Fans wishing to see more of Jordyn should check out her account.