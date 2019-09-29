Russian Stunner Irina Dreyt Shows Off Peachy Posterior In A Red Swimsuit On Instagram

Russian model Irina Dreyt, who is also the co-owner of Mavrin Studios, is known to her Instagram fans for posting skin-baring pictures every week.

Following her picture-sharing routine, the 27-year-old model took to her page and shared a new snap that sent temperatures through the roof because of the sheer display of skin.

In the snap, the model could be seen rocking a skimpy red swimsuit. As she struck a side pose, she put her pert derriere and well-toned legs on full display. The model wore her brunette hair down, left her lips slightly parted and looked straight into the camera.

The picture was captured against the beautiful backdrop of the sea. According to the geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Saint Tropez — a town on the French Riviera famous for its beaches. In the caption, the model revealed that her skimpy swimsuit was from Guess, while the picture was captured by Mavrin — the owner of Mavrin Studios and modeling agency.

As of this writing, the picture has garnered more than 40,000 likes and over 460 comments where fans praised the model for her hotness. The comments were posted in different languages, including English, Russian, French, German and Spanish. This shows that Irina has fans from all over the world.

“You and the sunset on a lonely beach!! Beautiful dream,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Oh wow!! U are adorably stunning and ravishingly gorgeous, baby. Too hot and sexy,” another one wrote to praise the model.

“You have a gorgeous body,” a third fan chimed in.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the picture was also liked by Irina’s fellow Russian model, Nata Lee — who is Mavrin’s girlfriend.

Irina could be seen posing alongside Nata Lee in many of her pictures. In fact, she recently shared a video in which the two stunners could be seen soaking up the sun while lying topless on sun loungers. According to the geotag, the video was filmed in Phuket City, Thailand, the destination for which the trio traveled to for a couple of months this year.

Within one hour of posting, the video has been viewed more than 21,000 times, while fans left more than 120 comments on the snap to express their admiration for the hotties in explicit terms.

In the caption, Irina informed her fans that the video was filmed at Aquila Phuket, a luxury rental villa.

According to Famous Birthdays, Irina and her business partner Mavrin have helped a number of Instagram models increase their reach and attain global recognition through their modeling agency.

At present, the model has 883,000 followers on Instagram and apart from Nate Lee, she is followed by Pia Muehlenbeck, Viki Odintcova, Syd Wilder and Camilla Gimenez, among others.