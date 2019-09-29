‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Shauna Promises To Stand By Ridge When Brooke Cannot

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 30 reveals that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) won’t skip a beat when she makes promises to the dressmaker. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will know that he can count on her after she tells him that she will always be there for him.

No matter what Ridge does, he constantly seems to be in trouble with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). His wife does not seem to understand that just like she wants to protect her children, he also wants to be there for Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). So, when Brooke banned Thomas from her house, Ridge felt alienated even though he understood her reasons for doing so.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that when Ridge opens up to Shauna, she will take full advantage of the situation. On Friday’s episode, Ridge told Shauna that he and Brooke didn’t always see eye-to-eye about the children. Shauna understood that Ridge also wanted to protect his son.

Shauna will tell Ridge that she will always be there for him if he needs her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, tease that Shauna opines that even if Brooke can’t stand by her man, she will be more than happy to fulfill Ridge’s needs. She also tells Ridge that this is only the beginning of their friendship.

Ridge shares with Shauna that he and Brooke aren't seeing eye-to-eye on much these days.

Of course, while Ridge may believe that Shauna is just trying to compensate for his role in getting Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) out of jail, B&B fans know that Shauna has a far more sinister motive. The Vegas gal has developed a crush on the dressmaker and has been fantasizing about waking up next to him for the rest of her life. She would like nothing better than to be the next Mrs. Ridge Forrester.

Ridge also doesn’t want to upset Shauna too much and will continue to talk to her despite his wife’s wishes. Although Shauna promised him that she wouldn’t divulge their secret to Brooke, he is still afraid that news of their night together may reach Brooke’s ears.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggests that that is exactly what will happen during the week of September 30. The Inquisitr reports that Brooke will learn that they shared the same bed when Ridge was too drunk to come home. All hell will break loose when Brooke confronts Ridge about his night with Shauna.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.