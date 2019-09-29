Tamra Judge Reveals She And Husband Eddie Are Talking About Having A Baby

"It would be hard but doable," she said.

Tamra Judge and her husband Eddie are considering adding a kid to their family. The Real Housewives of Orange County stars made the surprising announcement on Saturday after someone asked the 52-year-old reality star if they wanted to have a baby together, according to OK Magazine.

“If you were able to, would you have another baby with your hubby?” asked a fan on her Instagram story.

Absolutely!” Tamra said. “I talked to him about adoption the other day. Our lives are so busy and Sophia is 14. It would be hard but doable.”

Sophia is Tarma’s youngest child with whom she shares with Simon Barney. She also has three other children, Spencer, Ryan, and Sidney.

Tamra and Eddie tied the knot in 2013 and the entire wedding process was caught on camera for Bravo in a spin-off called Tarma’s OC Wedding. Since getting hitched, the two have been focused on making their fledgling business, Cut Fitness, a success. However, they haven’t expanded their family.

Tamra has had a challenging relationship with her daughter Sidney. The two have been estranged for years and Tamra has openly shared her struggles to communicate with her child on the show and on her social media channel.

Most recently, she shared a rare photo of Sidney standing next to Sophie to celebrate the latter’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Sophia (hates to have her picture taking) I love you so much,” Tamra captioned the post. “I’m so proud of the strong, driven, kind young lady you’ve become. Keep reaching for the stars and never give up on your music & passion for fashion (she’s working on her own clothing line).”

Children aren’t the only challenge Eddie and Tamra have been facing. Eddie has been struggling with a heart problem called atrial fibrillation. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the reality star shared that Eddie has undergone 10 procedures to try to control his condition. At this point, it sounds as though things are looking good for the fitness pro.

Since September is atrial fibrillation awareness month, the two paired up with Get Smart About AFib to raise awareness by teaching a fitness class in New York City.

During the Q&A session on Instagram, Tamra also discussed her relationship with Eddie, saying that every day was like a special date day for them. She also addressed her fitness routine, saying that she hasn’t gained any weight in the 12 years she has been on Housewives, but she has improved her health through exercise and eating.