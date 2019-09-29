‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent’s Appearance Mocked After She Posed Topless In Bed

Fans aren't happy about Lala's choice of hairstyle.

On Saturday, the television personality uploaded a provocative photo. In the Instagram post, Lala sat in bed, covering her bare chest with a white sheet. The blonde beauty gave a sultry look into the camera, as she held a bottle of Diet Coke.

Lala’s hair was teased at the crown and curled inward, giving the look a major 1950s vibe. The “Love Yourself” singer also wore minimal makeup that enhanced her gorgeous features.

Some of Lala’s followers did compliment the stunner by comparing her to Marilyn Monroe. Others, however, weren’t so keen about her choice of hair and makeup.

“What is with this hair,” questioned a follower.

“U are too pretty to [be] looking old like [Jackie] O. That hairstyle puts 30 years on u,” wrote another.

“Please stop. Ugh this hair is TERRIBLE,” commented a critic.

“She reminds me of the alien from mars attacks,” said a different person.

“The old lady bob has to go,” chimed in a fifth Instagram user.

Despite the criticism, the post has racked up more than 40,000 likes.

Lala first debuted the look on Thursday night for the New York premiere of her fiancé Randall Emmett’s new movie, The Irishman. Both Lala and Randall shared photos from the premiere on Instagram. In the pictures, the couple posed together on the red carpet. Lala wore a black cut-out dress and strappy black heels, while Randall sported a fitted black suit.

Quite a few fans proceeded to mock Lala in the comments section. Some noted that the look would be more appropriate for a character on the 1980s soap opera Dynasty.

As fans are well aware, Lala’s appearance has also recently been slammed by 50 Cent. The rapper has been feuding with Lala and Randall since April after claiming the producer owed him $1 million. Earlier this month, 50 Cent took to Instagram to liken the reality star to both her castmate James Kennedy and the doll Annabelle from The Conjuring franchise.

“New Lala Kent doll limited edition, drunk puffy face…” read one caption.

The Instagram posts have since been deleted.

Regardless of the drama, Lala and her man appear to be more in love than ever. According to Us Weekly, the lovebirds are set to wed in Newport Beach on April 18, 2020.

To see more of Lala and Randall, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules airing on Bravo.