Gwen Stefani’s 2004 Legs Take Over Instagram In Tutu & High Heels Throwback: ‘Feels Like Yesterday’

Gwen Stefani always did come with a killer set of pins. The 49-year-old’s strong legs were evident in the rare, synchronized swimmer throwback she posted to Instagram just recently, per The Inquisitr, although it looks like the former No Doubt’s singer’s famous legs have made another appearance. Gwen updated her Instagram earlier today with a sensational throwback photo – it looks like the blonde’s legs are taking over the platform.

Gwen’s photo came with a lot to look at. It also came marking a decade and a half since the release of “What You Waiting For.” The singer’s 2000’s pop star days haven’t been forgotten by her fans – anyone not remembering the era now has no excuse, though: Gwen’s photo showed her back when the famous song was released.

The image showed the statement Gwen. The blonde was striking a leg-flaunting pose in a tutu skirt in multi-tonal blue shades, with the gauze finish and patterned materials likely drawing the eye. Gwen had paired her ballerina-like skirt with a powder blue jacket with white piping – black ribbons adorned the jacket and matched a hat atop the star’s head.

For fans of Gwen’s legs, this picture was likely doing it. Then again, those loving the singer and reality judge’s offbeat fashion sense likely found themselves remembering just why Gwen comes as both a pop icon and a fashion one. Gwen’s caption mentioned her music all those years ago, with somewhat of a gushing feel as she recalled the old days.

An update like this one isn’t going to go unnoticed. Gwen’s post managed to rack up over 25,000 likes in just 35 minutes.

Gwen might be making giant headlines for joining boyfriend Blake Shelton as a judge on this season of The Voice, but the star is fronting media outlets for other reasons. Yes, Gwen’s style is still a major deal. The star has partnered up with retail giant Target to release a “Harajuku Mini” clothing line – those remembering the Harajuku Girls in Gwen’s old music videos will get what all the fuss is about.

Gwen’s social media overall seems to have been packing a punch of late. Promotion for The Voice has been going strong, with fans appearing to love seeing Gwen both with Blake and with her co-stars Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. The response was pretty immense when Gwen rocked Daisy Dukes for an epic pillow fight on Instagram, as The Inquisitr reported earlier this month. Once again, those famous legs were on show.