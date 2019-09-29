Alexis Ren Dating Noah Centineo One Year After Her Showmance With ‘DWTS’ Partner Alan Bersten

The model is linked to the popular actor nearly one year after her 'Dancing With the Stars' romance fizzled.

Alexis Ren has a new man in her life. The 22-year-old model is dating actor Noah Centineo, Us Weekly reports.

A source told the outlet that the How to Build a Better Boy actor, 23, was spotted leaving a West Hollywood restaurant with Ren and three other friends this week and that the two stars definitely gave off couple vibes.

“He wrapped his arm around [Alexis] and kissed the side of her forehead and kept her in a tight side-hug as they walked to the valet. It looked pretty lovey to me,” the source told Us.

Another spy spotted Ren and Centineo shopping together at Whole Foods in Los Angeles this week, more than four months after the actor was first spotted greeting the Dancing With the Stars alum at the airport in Palm Beach, Florida, where they held hands and hugged as he met her at the baggage claim. That eyewitness told Us it was “very clear that they were together.”

Fans have been speculating about a romance between the two for months based on similarities on their social media, but now Us confirms it’s the real deal.

While the lovebirds have not publicly admitted their romantic relationship, they both make a career out of flirting, so that could explain why they have tried (unsuccessfully) to keep things under wraps.

Alexis Ren made headlines last fall for her “showmance” with her Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten. The two exchanged an awkward first kiss as ABC’s cameras rolled, and some fans felt the romantic aspect of the couple’s relationship was staged.

It was no surprise when the Dancing With the Stars partners split shortly after their season of the ABC reality show ended. In early December, Ren addressed the couple’s cooled off relationship in the comments section to an Instagram photo taken in Japan, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. After a fan asked her where Alan was, Alexis wrote that the two were focused on their careers and “growing as individuals.”

“He’s an amazing person and I’m grateful he came into my life. He is on his own journey and I respect that,” she wrote.

With Ren now off the market and in a relationship with former Disney Channel star Noah Centineo, all eyes are on Alan Bersten and his new Dancing With the Stars partner, Hannah Brown.

Last season’s Dancing With the Stars winner Bobby Bones told Life & Style he does not think Bersten and Brown will have a thing.

“Alan dated his partner last year,” Bones said, referencing his fling with Ren. “I don’t know if that’d be a good look for him to just date his partners.”