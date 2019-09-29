Polish Instagram Model Veronica Bielik Shows Off Perfect Body In Stylish Lingerie

Polish model Veronica Bielik exactly knows how to spread happy vibes on Instagram through her beautiful smile and sexy persona. Taking to her account, the model recently posted a new bikini picture which left her 2.2 million fans and followers awe-struck.

In the pic, the hottie was featured rocking nude-colored silk lingerie which allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. That’s not all, but the risqué ensemble also enabled Veronica to flaunt her enviable abs and well-toned legs.

To pose for the picture, the model could be seen standing in a room, next to a bed. She wore her highlighted tresses into waves, opted for little to no makeup to keep it natural, and flashed her signature smile to melt many hearts.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Mykonos, Greece. The model wrote a long caption where she shared her modeling and traveling journey with her fans. Veronica explained how she has been able to realize her dreams and make herself happy, adding that she’s thankful to life for her experiences and for every single breath that she’s able to take no matter where she is.

Within a day of posting, the picture has racked up more than 93,000 likes and 1,200-plus comments where fans and followers praised the model and showered her with numerous compliments.

“As always you are absolutely stunning in mind, body and spirit! I’m glad you can share your experiences with the world,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Your happiness shows and is clear for everyone to see,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, a third follower wrote the following remark to express his admiration for the model.

“It’s fun following you. You have a smile that lights up a room, makes me people feel good.”

The model also shared a video, filmed for Bang Energy, where she could be seen wearing a gray sports bra and matching gym pants.

According to the geotag, the video was filmed in Pag Island, Croatia, and within less than a day of posting, the video has been viewed more than 355,000 times. That’s not all, but viewers also left more than 260 comments on the picture which shows that the model is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website.

Apart from Bang Energy, Veronica has also modeled for famous brands like New Balance and Guess. Aside from that, she has also partnered with many international brands, including American energy drink brand Monster Energy, as well as Women’s Best — a popular Austria-based brand for sports nutrition.