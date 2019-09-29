Tom Bossert, Former Donald Trump Advisor, ‘Deeply Disturbed’ Over Rudy Giuliani Touting Of Conspiracies

'It's not only a conspiracy theory, it is completely debunked,' Bossert said about a theory that has been shared by the president's personal lawyer.

A former advisor to President Donald Trump is speaking out against the president’s administration and its allies following a tumultuous time in the Trump administration following a whistleblower who claimed the president asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for political favors.

Former Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert made the statements during an appearance on ABC News’ Sunday show, This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

The former Trump administration official particularly took issue with Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, who on multiple occasions last week made headlines following his fierce defense of Trump. Per a report Sunday from Business Insider, Bossert, who spent a year in the Trump administration, has past been a firm defender of the president, so his comments Sunday come as somewhat of a surprise.

Specifically, Bossert took issue with Guiliani’s repeated bringing up of debunked conspiracy theories that involve the hacking of the Democratic National Committee computer servers during the 2016 election.

“It’s not only a conspiracy theory, it is completely debunked,” Bossert said on the ABC News Sunday show. “I don’t want to be glib about this matter but last year, retired former Sen. Judd Gregg wrote in The Hill and the third way was to hire Rudy Giuliani.”

Bossert said that he believed the president has long been fixated on claims that he collaborated with the Russian government in 2016 in order to help secure his victory. The president has long refuted such claims, but just a day prior to his call with the Ukrainian president in July, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress about his findings into Russian interference in the election that saw Trump ascend to the White House.

“If he continues to focus on that white whale, it’s going to bring him down,” Bossert continued. “Enough. The investigation is over, there’s no investigation of collusion, he’s won and he should take that victory and move forward.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced the House had begun an official inquiry into impeaching the 45th president. Pelosi further spoke out against Trump on Thursday, saying the president engaged in a “cover-up.”

The official Whistleblower report, filed in August, was released publicly on Thursday, and alleges the president’s team tried to lock down evidence of the call by storing an official, full transcript of the conversation in a private location typically used to store classified information, per The Inquisitr.

A summarized transcript released a day prior – on Wednesday – by the White House supports several claims made by the whistleblower, including that the president asked the Ukrainian president to investigate claims about Russian involvement in the 2016 election and to look into conspiracies relating to his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

The summarized transcript also supports the whistleblower’s allegation that the president mentioned both his lawyer, Giuliani, and Attorney General William Barr during his call with the Ukrainian leader.

Still, amid a growing support for impeachment, the president has refuted claims of any wrongdoing regarding the call with Zelensky. Trump has insisted that he believes that call to be part of a “witch hunt” against him and that his July conversation with Zelensky was “perfect.”