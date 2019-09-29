Candice Swanepoel Rocks Pink Swimsuit And Stretches Out Seductively Over Rocks

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel had her 13.6 million Instagram followers drooling with a swimsuit snap taken from a photoshoot for her swimwear brand, Tropic of C. Swanepoel noted in the caption that it was from the “unpublished archives,” meaning that the photo hasn’t been used in campaigns for the brand yet. The blonde bombshell looked absolutely stunning in the snap.

In the picture, Swanepoel rocked a soft pink one-piece swimsuit that clung to her curves. While the top of the suit didn’t plunge down too low, and none of her cleavage was on display, the sides stretched high over her hips to elongate her mile-long legs. The back of the suit wasn’t visible in the snap, but Swanepoel sprawled out across a ledge within a body of rocks in Fernando de Noronha, Brazil.

Swanepoel’s arms were raised above her head in the shot, elongating her body, and her blonde hair tumbled down the rocks in waves. She stared straight at the camera with a seductive gaze, and her physique looked insane in the shot. Since the focus was on the swimwear, Swanepoel decided to keep her makeup fairly neutral and simply, with a sultry eye makeup look and soft pink lips. In addition to being featured in the brand’s campaigns, Swanepoel is actually the founder, creative director and CEO of Tropic of C.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the South African stunner, and the post received over 151,000 likes within just two hours.

Her followers took to the comments section to share their appreciation of Swanepoel’s stunning beauty in the shot.

“Wow. What a picture. So much beauty,” one follower said.

Another fan commented “the most sensual and beautiful, lovely, adorable and sexy.”

“Love that pink,” another fan said, into the color of the swimsuit.

“OMG! Why are you so gorgeous??????” one follower questioned.

Swanepoel generally features just herself and her incredible beauty in her Instagram posts, but every now and then she gives her fans a glimpse into other aspects of her world.

Just a few days ago, the beauty shared a throwback snap of herself from an African vacation she took with her family. Swanepoel rocked a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination.

Swanepoel held one of her sons in her arms, as her other son played near her legs in the sweet family photo. While the photo seems like it could have been a casual snap taken during the family’s adventures abroad, it was taken by a professional photographer, and Swanepoel tagged the photographer in the shot.