Alec Baldwin Returns As Donald Trump In Blistering New ‘SNL’ Skit Tackling Impeachment

Saturday Night Live returned for its 45th season on Saturday with a blistering critique of Donald Trump and the Ukrainian scandal and impeachment proceedings marring his presidency. Alec Baldwin returned as his infamous Trump, accompanied by Kate McKinnon as Rudy Giuliani, Alex Moffat as Eric Trump, and Liev Schreiber as himself.

According to the Washington Post, the show opened to Baldwin-as-Trump in the Oval Office, a scene that fans of the show will be familiar with at this point.

Trump is speaking with his sons Eric and Don Jr., played by Moffat and Mikey Day.

“By the way, did you take care of that thing in Russia for me?” Baldwin’s Trump asks his boys.

“What thing in Russia?” Don Jr replies.

“The treason!” Eric says.

That’s when, in one of the moments that got the biggest laughs, Bowen Yang playing Kim Jong Un offers Trump advice on dealing with the whistleblower who alerted Congress to concerns about Trump’s July conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“You have a big ocean in your country? Send whistleblower to the bottom of there,” Yang says.

“I wish my country was as cool as your country,” Trump replies.

McKinnon as Giuliani plays dumb, saying that no one will know about their phone calls with Ukraine while being unaware that he is speaking on CNN, a play on some of Giuliani’s recent interviews with the network.

“Nobody’s gonna find out about our illegal side dealings with the Ukraine. Or how we tried to cover up those side dealings. Or how we planned to cover up the coverup,” Giuliani says.

Aidy Bryant playing Attorney General William Barr chimes into the conversation at one point.

“Where are you going to find a sacrificial patsy that’ll do anything you say? Not it,” he says.

The camera then shows Baldwin as Trump choosing someone to take the fall, first by trying to flatter Pence.

Kanye West, played by Chris Redd, made an appearance as well. West has apparently been off his medication and decides to no longer support the president after the impeachment proceedings began.

Finally, Trump turns to Schreiber, who explains that his character Ray Donovan isn’t a real person. If the president needs someone to help him with his current legal situation, he should call Liam Neesan, the pair decides.

Baldwin’s return as Trump came as somewhat of a surprise after the actor revealed that he hated playing the president and didn’t want to do it again, as The Inquisitr previously reported.