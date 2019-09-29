Miley Cyrus’ 19-Year-Old Sister Noah Stuns In A Tube Top: ‘I Tried, At Least’

Noah Cyrus has a way to go before reaching fame on sister Miley’s level – then again, with the regular headlines this 19-year-old is making, she may well make it as a superstar. Just yesterday, Noah updated her Instagram in plastic string underwear to mark the release of her new single, as The Inquisitr reported. It looks like Noah has done some partying since then, though. The teen took to her Instagram stories last night with some major party vibes, plenty of style, plus the inclusion of another famous face: Noah was seen hanging out with YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

Noah’s stories have been pretty wild. The singer was seen riding around in a car with loud music, although fans likely honed in on the stories showing Noah moaning about her outfit in the presence of Tana. Tana was rocking a super-sexy and pretty thought-out outfit comprised of laced-up booty shorts with a plaid shirt and boots. Meanwhile, Noah had gone relatively simple: the “July” singer was rocking a black tube top matching some lowers. The look was unfussy and pretty basic, but Noah was acing it.

Stories also showed Noah in selfie mode in her car – given that the singer had mentioned hitting up a club with Tana, it can be assumed that she was on her way. Here, fans saw Noah’s face looking made up, with defined brows, glossy lips, and rosy cheeks. Noah didn’t seem too confident, per her facial expression, but she did make an announcement, saying that she’d done the glam herself.

“I tried at least,” she wrote.

Given the permanent update that landed on Noah’s Instagram earlier today – an orange tube top was seen on the star – it’s safe to say that Noah is a fan of all things strapless.

Noah does come with a wild side. Then again, the star appears hard-working and super-dedicated to her music – just like sister Miley. Noah has, of course, been raised with music all around her by virtue of dad Billy Ray being a country superstar, plus Miley’s career starting so young.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Noah opened up about coming from a famous music family.

“It’s like I’ve been in music school my whole life,” she said, before adding words about dad Billy Ray.

“He inspires me a ton. I send him my records. He and my mom are, like, the first people I send my records to. My parents obviously knew I was going through a tough time in kind of every aspect — not knowing where I was going musically… but also personally, through a relationship, and they were just super supportive and they love every song on the record,” she added about her 2018-released album.