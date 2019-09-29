AEW News: Cody Rhodes Recalls His Thoughts After Learning That World Title Was Stolen

At All Elite Wrestling’s All Out pay-per-view, Chris Jericho made history by becoming the first ever World Heavyweight Champion of the company. After the event, the title made headlines all over again after the champion lost the belt and reported it stolen.

Fortunately for Jericho and AEW, the title was discovered intact. It was a case of the object being misplaced and everything was settled quickly. Since then, everyone has moved on to focus on Dynamite, the company’s weekly show that’s set to debut on TNT on Wednesday.

During an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet, however, executive vice president Cody Rhodes took a moment to share his thoughts about the unfortunate situation. As it turns out, he found the whole thing quite amusing and seemed disappointed that the championship wasn’t stolen.

“It was kept quiet amongst a “need-to-know” for as long as we could keep it quiet. I think the tale of it getting stolen out of a Longhorn Steakhouse and the grand theft potentially involved, again Longhorn Steakhouse, I think that’s a really great story. If what actually happened was a gentleman just placed it on the roof of a car and it fell off, that’s not as sexy of a story.”

Judging by Rhodes’ words, he had contingency plans in place just in case the championship was stolen. He’s also seems to have preferred the idea of the championship being stolen because it would have made a more interesting story, although his opinion might have been different if the strap never showed up.

If Rhodes wants to ensure that Jericho doesn’t lose the championship again, he’ll have an opportunity to take it from at November’s Full Gear pay-per-view. Both competitors will face each other at the show in Jericho’s first defence, but the card could be subject to change depending on their win/loss records in the coming weeks.

AEW has stated time and time again that wins and losses will matter in the company. Going into Dynamite, Rhodes and Jericho are undefeated so the match makes sense from a ranking perspective. Should either performer lose on Dynamite, however, it will open the door for other competitors to emerge prior to Full Gear.

Rhodes will face Sammy Guevara on the debut episode of Dynamite, while Jericho will team up with two mystery opponents to take on Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. It promises to be a historic show, but it’ll be interesting to see if there are any surprises in store that change the course of November’s World title match.