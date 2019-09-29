Donald Trump Shares Tweet From ‘Shark’ Bot Account Amid Ed Henry Retweet Rampage

The president retweeted a bot account that seems to exist to poke fun at his fear of sharks.

The president put Twitter on alert Sunday morning when the conservative was making liberal use of the retweet button. However, some wondered if the president made a mistake when he used the function to share a post from a bot account that replaces words in tweets about the president to include the word “shark.”

As The Inquisitr reported on September 29, the president took to Twitter to share more than a dozen tweets blasting Fox News anchor Ed Henry following his interview with Mark Levin, a conservative radio host. Henry and Levin sparred over reports of a scandal involving the president asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the president’s political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

While many social media users noticed the president’s vigorous use of the retweet button on Twitter to echo his supportive sentiments against Henry and in support of Levin, some noticed a particular tweet mentioning a sea creature that didn’t quite add up in the context of the message.

“A Sunday Morning; Amen Mark Levin, Preach Brother! You shut down Ed Henry and the Pro Shark Media with the fact…,” the tweet, which secured a retweet from Trump on Sunday morning, said.

The tweet was sent by an account called “Trump But About Sharks,” a bot account that automatically replaces various words in tweets about the 45th president to include the word “shark.”

“Trump apparently hates sharks, so this bot does some word replacement on his tweets to make them about sharks,” the description to the Twitter account reads.

The initial tweet was sent by another Twitter user, where the words “Pro Shark” was instead “Fake News.” The president also retweeted the original message that didn’t contain the shark edit.

The president just retweeted 18 tweets criticizing Ed Henry on Fox News – and one of them appears to be a bot that takes Trump’s own tweets and inserts the word shark? pic.twitter.com/v79i5VvoLY — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) September 29, 2019

Loading...

The account’s description links users to a January 2018 article authored by The Guardian detailing allegations that Trump is afraid of sharks. All of this seems to come full circle since the original claim seems to be supported by a post the former host of The Celebrity Apprentice made on — where else? — Twitter.

“Sorry folks, I’m just not a fan of sharks – and don’t worry, they will be around long after we are gone,” the president tweeted on the fourth of July in 2013, a few years before he began his current stint in the Oval Office.

Per The Guardian, Trump’s fear of sharks made headlines following accusations that adult film star Stormy Daniels alleged last year that the president was obsessed with watching television shows about sharks. She claimed that Trump is terrified of them. The Guardian reported last year that the president’s reported fear sparked a surge in donations to shark charities.