‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Blazer Dress That Barely Covers Her

Thylane Blondeau is back in the news. The “Most Beautiful Girl In The World” is so stunning, she can make a headline for showing her face with zero makeup, as The Inquisitr reported earlier this year. The French stunner’s latest social media update did come with cosmetics, but it didn’t hide her beauty.

Earlier today, Thylane updated her Instagram. The star’s photo was a pretty glam one, although fans of Thylane are likely aware that a low-frills finish is this 18-year-old’s standard. The photo showed Thylane in selfie mode as a makeup artist perfected her face – fans saw an arm holding a brush reaching out to the brunette’s cheeks. Thylane was rocking a pretty snazzy outfit, with fans seeing the star clad in a metallic blazer dress with gold-pink hues and statement black buttons. The look was definitely a mini one, though. The dress was barely covering Blondeau’s upper thighs – beady-eyed fans will have spotted that the mirror reflection in the background offered a peek at the model’s super-long legs.

Thylane posed for her photo with a statement, neutral expression from behind a pair of dark shades. The model appeared with her dark locks swept back with a center parting – while the eyewear did partly cover Thylane’s face, there was no denying that the beauty was manifesting.

The world may have dubbed this girl as the most beautiful on the planet, but Thylane herself isn’t convinced on the matter. Her interview with Frivolette saw her unsure about the label, although it did give fans an insight into which stars Thylane herself looks up to.

“Bella and Gigi Hadid – these are my sources of fashion inspiration. And I’m looking for my style. Rather, I’m seventeen and I’m trying to find my own style. I’ll launch my own brand in September and you’ll see,” she told the media outlet.

The model also opened up on social media. At the time of the interview, Thylane had 2.2 million Instagram followers, although the figure has definitely risen, with Thylane currently boasting 3.1 million followers on the platform.

“You know, this does not affect me in any way. I’m still young, I’m pleased. And I try to do everything for my “Thylaners” – I talk with them all the time, and often my mother helps me to answer messages,” she added about being high-profile on the platform.

Thylane’s update today quickly proved popular, racking up over 41,000 likes in just one hour. Fans wishing to see more of Blondeau should follow her Instagram.