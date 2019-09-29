NFL Rumors: Jaguars Focus On Re-Signing Jalen Ramsey After Turning Down Offer Of Two First-Round Picks

The Jacksonville Jaguars may be tabling their plans to trade Jalen Ramsey, and are turning down a huge haul in the meantime.

After the All Pro cornerback requested a trade, the Jaguars reportedly shopped Ramsey and even secured an offer of two first-round picks in exchange for him. But as CBS Sports now reports, the Jaguars have turned down the offer and have instead decided to focus on keeping Ramsey. It’s not clear where negotiations with Ramsey may stand, but the team has reportedly planned to keep Ramsey and make him a centerpiece of rebuilding efforts.

Ramsey had issued a public trade demand earlier this month, which came after a sidelines spat with coach Doug Marrone and reports that he had a contentious meeting with Tom Coughlin.

Other teams may still be hoping Ramsey is on the trade block, and interest in Ramsey around the league remains high, the report added.

“Numerous clubs remain very interested in Ramsey, sources said, who requested a trade earlier this month, and whom the Jaguars engaged in trade talks about before sending signals that they now intend to keep him,” the report claimed.

Ramsey’s future in Jacksonville remains unclear, however. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Ramsey has reiterated his trade demand and said that he feels he has been disrespected by the franchise. Ramsey, who has been battling a serious illness this week, added that he’s not sure if he would be playing for the Jaguars again.

“For me, respect is a huge thing. I kind of touched on it a little bit last week in last week’s podcast, but, once respect is lost for both parties, I think it’s time to part ways,” Ramsey said, via Sports Illustrated. “I’m going to continue being a top corner in this league for years to come. The money will come, but money isn’t everything. Peace and happiness means a lot more than the money.”

The CBS Sports report did not identify which team offered to send two first-round picks in exchange for Ramsey, but said that the team felt the picks would be too close to 32nd overall to make it a worthwhile trade.

From @NFLGameDay: If #Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey is going to play today, his back needs to feel better. And that's not guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/Jbw4MbZ2kC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2019

Jalen Ramsey was considered to be a game-time decision for the Jaguars on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, despite still battling the after-effects of his illness as well as a back injury.

Despite the Jacksonville Jaguars plans to keep Jalen Ramsey, the situation is not set in stone and insiders believe a lot could still change between now and the October 29 trade deadline.