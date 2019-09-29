Rudy Giuliani Wasn’t The Only Donald Trump Lawyer Trying To Get Damaging Info On Joe Biden From Ukraine

Rudy Giuliani apparently wasn’t the only attorney working on behalf of Donald Trump to push Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden. According to Fox News, the former mayor of New York and the president’s personal attorney, worked along with Washington D.C. lawyers Joe DiGenova and his wife Victoria Toensing to get damaging information on the Democratic frontrunner.

In March 2018, DiGenova and Toensing were hired to the president’s legal team as part of the defense for the upcoming Robert Mueller report. A few days later, Trump ended up not hiring Toensing because he had a conflict, having already defended people investigated by Mueller’s team.

Giuliani has denied working with anyone else to obtain information on Trump’s potential rival in the 2020 election.

“No. I didn’t work with anybody to try and get dirt on Joe Biden,” he insisted.

He added that the information was offered to him and he didn’t try to seek it out. However, Genova and Toensing have both publicly criticized Biden in relation to his son’s work in Ukraine.

Trump and Giuliani are accused of pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden and his son Hunter, presumably to damage the former’s campaign for president. He is also accused of withholding aid to the country in order to pressure it to do the investigation.

Trump admits to asking Ukraine to investigate Biden and to withholding aid, but he says it was done to pressure other countries like Germany to provide more aid. Ultimately, the aid was released. The Pentagon, State Department, and National Security Council all wanted to see the aid released to the country, but Trump alone withheld the support.

Giuliani also says that his involvement with Ukraine began as an investigation to see if there was any cooperation between Ukraine and the Democratic party during the 2016 election, an assertion that hasn’t been backed by any evidence. During this probe, he began looking into Biden as well, he claims.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Giuliani has repeatedly defended his actions against the recently opened impeachment against Trump by Democrats. He has also accused Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and the Biden family of being involved in a wider conspiracy.

“They’re a bunch of cowards,” Giuliani said. “I didn’t do anything wrong. The president knows they’re a bunch of cowards.”

Trump has also maintained his innocence, claiming that he is fighting to eradicate corruption.

They are trying to stop ME, because I am fighting for YOU! pic.twitter.com/xiw4jtjkNl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2019

Giuliani is mentioned in the whistleblower complaint that brought the entire situation to light.

“The President’s personal lawyer, Mr. Rudolph Giuliani, is a central figure in this effort,” the complaint reads.