Prince Andrew Is Likely To Be A Focus For Information As FBI Expands Jeffrey Epstein Probe

'I would have thought it's in Prince Andrew's interests to clear this matter up,' said a former employee of the Duke.

As the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) expands its probe into Jeffrey Epstein, one name is likely to come up more than once: that of Britain’s Prince Andrew, The Sunday Times reports. That could cause considerable discomfort for the Royal Family.

Even though the main focus of the investigation, Jeffrey Epstein, is dead, having committed suicide in a jail cell weeks ago, the FBI is still interested in sussing out who may have been victimized by multi-millionaire financier, as well as identifying and prosecuting any co-conspirators. That means that in the coming months, with the help of Scotland Yard, will be interviewing hundreds of possible victims and co-conspirators who may have been victimized, or criminally involved in, Epstein’s alleged sexual abuse and trafficking of underage girls.

And Prince Andrew’s name is likely to come up.

What Is The Connection Between Epstein And Prince Andrew?

As Town & Country Magazine reported last week, Queen Elizabeth’s son, the 59-year-old Duke of York, is believed to have had “close ties” with Epstein.

The two reportedly have had a friendship going back to 1999, Andrew having been introduced to Epstein via Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and Epstein’s girlfriend, a British socialite whose circle included Andrew. Maxwell is accused of operating as Epstein’s “madame,” allegedly procuring young girls for Epstein.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

Andrew was photographed in 2010 walking near Epstein, and Andrew has admitted to having stayed in some of Epstein’s properties. Beyond that, the extent of their relationship is unclear. Andrew, for his part, insists he only saw Epstein “probably no more than only once or twice a year.”

Is Prince Andrew Accused Of Any Sexual Crimes?

Directly, no. He is not officially, as of this writing, a suspect in any crimes.

Indirectly, however, at least one person has accused him of having committed sexual abuse. One of Epstein’s alleged victims, Virginia Roberts Guiffre, said of Andrew, he “was an abuser,” and claims that the Duke sexually abused her at least three times.

“He knows exactly what he’s done, and I hope he comes clean about it.”

Denial

Andrew has emphatically denied ever committing any crimes, in addition to downplaying his association with Epstein.

Meanwhile, a former employee says that it’s actually a good thing that the FBI is going to investigate the Duke. Dai Davies, who handled security for the Duke in the late 1990s, says that a thorough investigation would clear Andrew’s name, if he’s indeed innocent.

“Any residue of doubt or innuendo should be cleared up by a clear, unequivocal, structured investigation,” Davies said.