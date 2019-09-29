Katie Holmes Turns Heads As Pics Show Man Checking Her Out In Curve-Hugging Boho Dress

Katie Holmes is officially getting checked out. The Dawson’s Creek actress likely had that effect on the general public when she rocked a tiny string crop top earlier this summer, per The Inquisitr, although photos back then didn’t show any definitive evidence of it. The star has appeared in a new set of photos obtained by The Daily Mail – there are no two ways around this one: Katie was catching a man’s eye.

As the British newspaper reports, Katie was spotted in New York City yesterday as she left her apartment. The 40-year-old was rocking a wardrobe that seemed to fly the flag for the last days of summer, with Katie looking absolutely stunning in a floor-length and curve-hugging dress. The sleeveless number was mostly blue with its lower half, with a white upper boasting pops of color around the waist. Katie’s slim and shapely frame was on show via the clingy materials, although the look didn’t seem out to make too much of a statement. The mother of one looked glowing with discreet makeup, with her long hair waved around her shoulders. Katie wore flat gladiator sandals showing her painted toenails, with a small bag matching her dress.

While the paparazzi got a direct smile from Katie, the actress herself got something else. The newspaper’s second image showed the star looking downward as she walked, but the camera had captured a passer-by in the background. The male appeared to have his head turned as he eyed up the star – clearly, Katie’s still got it.

Katie’s style is definitely a talking point. This star seems to come with understated elegance as her trademark, with her chic looks frequently making headlines. Katie’s fashion sense has even attracted comments from famous designers, with designer Zac Posen gushing about the star’s taste, as Entertainment Tonight reports.

Loading...

“I’m just digging everything and how Katie Holmes, my dear friend, is looking lately. She just is looking super hot, feeling good and making the style pages. She’s amazing,” Zac said at Vanity Fair‘s Best Dressed List party in New York.

Katie’s NYC looks of late have been noticed. Just recently, the star stepped out in a belted and shirtless pantsuit in deep blues, with sexy nude heels and a matching clutch completing the look. Then again, over on Katie’s social media, more-relaxed styles are seen, with Katie rocking jeans and simple shirts.

Katie has 1.7 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of the star should follow her account.