Ex ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Claims JE Cosmetics Ended Ties With Manufacturer, Negative Rumors Persist

Over the past few days, rumors have been swirling that ex Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’s makeup line, JE Cosmetics, had been dropped by its manufacturer, XJ Beauty. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the whispers started when a Reddit user claimed that she had received an email from the company claiming that they had severed ties with the former reality star.

Now, according to In Touch Weekly, the North Carolina native is hitting back at the claims. This past Friday, September 27, she posted two messages to her Instagram Story to refute the allegations by explaining that she had not been dropped but rather cut ties with the manufacturer due to “issues.”

“Due to the issues with the other company we were working with, we have decided to cut ties. We are sorry for anyone not happy with their kits. We will be doing meet and greets/giveaways for the kits while coming up with new products!” Jenelle wrote in a message she later deleted.

“Don’t assume anything until you hear from me. Our make up (sic) company is currently switching formulas. New products coming soon!” she added.

Fans were not surprised on a thread on Reddit about the announcement.

“Yikes my heart hurts for her in this one. She needs to reassess her whole life immediately,” wrote one poster.

“They cut ties with HER because NOBODY wants that garbage even for free,” wrote another fan, taking a harsher outlook on the matter, and referencing the rumors that XJ Beauty had been the ones to end their relationship.

As covered by The Inquisitr, the maelstrom started on Friday when a Twitter user claimed that she had received an email from the company saying that they had severed ties with Evans due to her behavior on social media.

OK, Big update: I emailed XJ Beauty, the company that was handling the products for Jenelle and finally got a response. They are no longer working with Jenelle due to not agreeing with her ethics regarding what is on social media ( see email below). pic.twitter.com/oDjqtUN5iC — Lil' Vampy (@Jennhatesyou) September 27, 2019

In the thread, a second user added that she too had heard of the email, as her sister-in-law received one as well.

However, Evans posted another Instagram Story claiming that the email address was not authentic, and that the letter was fake. This is possible, as the letter remains unverified.

It seems that the eyebrow-kit has been something of a never-ending nightmare for the former Teen Mom. The launch was dogged by negative comments from fans who stated they would be boycotting the product. Soon, a wave of negative reviews also hit the website, as fans claimed that there were serious quality control issues with the kit.

Last in the barrage of bad news was the rumor that she had only sold around 150 kits total. Should it be true, the eyebrow kit would be a huge financial loss for the North Carolina native.