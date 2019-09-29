Donald Trump Blasts Fox News’ Ed Henry In Series Of Retweets About Mark Levin Interview

Things got heated on Fox News Sunday in an interview between host Ed Henry and conservative radio host Mark Levin. The president weighed in through a series of retweets.

President Donald Trump on Sunday took to Twitter to issue attacks on Fox News host Ed Henry in a series of retweets following an interview the conservative cable news host conducted on the network Sunday morning with Mark Levin.

Per Mediaite, Levin, a conservative radio personality, seemed visibly annoyed with the Fox News host during an appearance on the Sunday edition of Fox & Friends when he was questioned by Henry about President Trump’s Ukraine scandal.

Henry pressed Levin, who vigorously defended the 45th president, about whether or not he believed that Trump did anything illegal in his July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where the president asked him to investigate conspiracies about Russian interference into the 2016 election and asked him to investigate claims pertaining to one of his political rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

“What crime was violated?” Levin said. “It’s not illegal. The question is whether Biden did something illegal. The president didn’t do anything illegal.”

In response, Henry asked Levin if he was okay with a president asking a foreign president to “dig up dirt” on a presidential candidate to which Levin insisted that the Fox News hosts line of questioning was dishonest, per Mediaite.

By the end of the interview, Levin candidly said that he did not take issue with Trump’s requests of the Ukrainian leader.

It seemed that the president was tuned into the Sunday morning Fox News show as he took to Twitter immediately following its airing to retweet some of his fans that were impressed with Levin’s handling of Henry’s questioning.

“Mark Levin just mopped the floor with Ed Henry,” one user, who the president retweeted, said.

Others even directed their feelings toward other Fox News anchors.

“The real one mark Levin just totally curved Ed Henry and his fake news,” the president echoed via a retweet. “Career is gone now! Can we face off Levin and worlds worst anchor Chris Wallace?”

Some even seemed to call for Henry’s job at the conservative cable news network.

“Love You Mark Levin for calling Ed Henry out on Fox News,” one person said, gaining a retweet from Trump. “Ed Henry has turned into fake news ship him to CNN. Get Ed Henry off FOX.”

Loading...

John Kelly Had To Mute Line During Calls With World Leaders And Urge Donald Trump Not To Divulge U.S. Secrets. #DonaldTrump #USPolitics https://t.co/dzF0bkjAZP — INQUISITR (@theinquisitr) September 29, 2019

According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, a poll released last week following news reports of the Ukraine scandal, nearly half of Americans support efforts to impeach the president. On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, announced an official impeachment inquiry into the president following reports of the Ukraine whistleblower. A NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist poll released Saturday found that 49 percent of people surveyed supported Democrat efforts to remove Trump from office.

Per The Inquisitr, the Saturday poll was just one of many that shows a shift toward a growing number of Americans that support the efforts to remove Trump from office following his conduct with Ukraine.