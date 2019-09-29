Christie Brinkley Posts Photo Of ‘Moon & Sun’ Daughters Alexa Ray Joel & Sailor Brinkley-Cook In Black Bikinis

The supermodel says her daughters are 'the moon and the sun.'

Christie Brinkley’s daughters know how to rock a bikini just like their famous mom. The 65-year-old supermodel posted to Instagram to give a shout-out to her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 33, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 21, as they embark on two very different paths this week, and she used a photo from the trio’s Sports Illustrated shoot to illustrate her caption.

Christie’s daughters couldn’t look any more different, but they twinned in black bikinis in a photo from their iconic 2017 spread for the magazine’s swimsuit issue. Fans may recall that in the SI swimsuit issue, the trio is pictured together wearing complementary black swimsuits as they stand in the surf at Turks & Caicos. But Alexa and Sailor posed for a separate sisters’ shot as well.

In the photo in Christie’s Instagram post, both of her girls are wearing tiny black bikinis as they lay side by side on a hammock. Alexa’s swimsuit has a lace-embellished top and Sailor’s is more of a cut-out string bikini style.

In the caption to the throwback pic, Christie described her daughters as “the moon and the sun,” as she touted “sunny” Sailor’s current stint on Dancing With the Stars and her “moonbeam” Alexa’s cabaret debut at the Carlyle Hotel.

Fans hit the comments section to marvel at Christie’s daughters, the product of her marriages to singer Billy Joel and architect Peter Cook. One fan compared Sailor and Alexa to characters from the Archie comics-inspired Riverdale series.

“Wow. I love Betty and Veronica so much,” one fan joked.

“They are so opposite yet so gorgeous,” another fan added.

Christie Brinkley has been celebrating her daughters all week.

In celebration of National Daughters Day, the model shared a photo of her, Alexa, and Sailor enjoying a day of pampering during a spa treatment. Christie posted a photo that shows the mom-daughter trio with white face masks as they wore oversized black sunglasses.

The modeling legend also posted a poem she wrote in honor of her girls in which she even admitted, “One’s a ‘Betty’ and ones a ‘Veronica.'” While she listed several of her daughters’ other differences, Christie said she was “so proud” to be a mom to both Alexa and Sailor.

Christie Brinkley has been very supportive of her daughters. She is singer Alexa Ray’s biggest cheerleader and she has been a fixture at Sailor’s Dancing with the Stars rehearsals after the young model agreed to replace her injured mom on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.